Some Minnesotans Scammed By Renting Fraudulent Vacation Homes On Craigslist – Up News Info

Some people hoping to rent vacation homes north of the Twin Cities are being scammed with their money.

Deanne Furan was alerted to what was happening when she received a voice message from a stranger saying, "You probably don't know me, but we were trying to rent your Cross Lake cabin."

The man told her that her cabin was on the Craigslist, which was new to her.

"(The price) is low enough that people feel like,‘ Wow, what a deal, "Furan said.

Blaine Kriesel discovered that his cabin was also listed.

"Someone was posing as us and was collecting rent payments," he said.

Kriesel spoke to someone who lost around $ 1,500 in money transfers to the scammer.

"I felt bad for them because it showed that their summer vacation had been taken from them," he said.

Scammers stole images of fake listings from legitimate Furan and Kriesel rental ads on other sites.

The victims even received bogus lease agreements.

"I felt helpless (when I found out)," said Kriesel. "I felt almost guilty."

Trying to remove fake ads turned out to be an exhausting Whack-a-mole game, so they decided to fight disinformation with their own posts on Craigslist.

They listed screenshots of the scammers' ads with "scam,quot; stamped in large letters.

"I don't want someone to come, who is not supposed to stay there, because they were tricked," said Furan. "There could be a very awkward or bad confrontation."

"It's something we have to deal with quite a bit."

Chad Dixon is an Associate Realtor for RE / MAX Results.

Dixon says he deals with scams a bit.

He says that since prospective tenants are doing fewer on-site verifications right now, they should try to contact the landlord by phone.

If they can't, it's a red flag.

Dixon also advises to be more alert when using a site like Craigslist.

"(No) there is no investigation system, there is no security in place," he said. "Anyone who wants to can post an ad about anything."

Craigslist has a system for bookmarking listings and advice on its website on how to spot scams.

Our questions to the website were not answered on Sunday.

Furan and Kriesel feel that conscience is the only way to avoid receiving more calls from deceived victims.

Furan says the Crosslake Police Department contacted Craigslist without success.

She says officers have also had trouble locating the scammers.