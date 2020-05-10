Soccer player Alex Morgan introduces the newborn girl

WENN

The Orlando Pride player proudly shares the first glimpse of her first child online with her husband Servando Carrasco just in time to celebrate Mother's Day.

USA soccer star USA Alex Morgan she is a mother of mother's day.

The sportswoman and soccer partner Servando Carrasco They welcomed their first child together, a girl named Charlie Elena.

The baby was born on Thursday, May 7, 2020, and Morgan, 30, visited Instagram on Saturday to share the news with his followers.

Posting a picture of Charlie wrapped in a blanket, the soccer mom wrote: "At 11:30 am on May 7, weighing 8lb 5oz, Charlie Elena Carrasco made her grand entrance into the world (sic). She made us wait longer than expected, but I should have known that he would do it his way and only his way. My super baby moon. "

The proud father added: "Charlie Elena Carrasco, we love you very much, little one. Alex, you are a great warrior. 7/5/20: the best day of my life."

The baby was due at the end of last month, April 2020.

Alex and Servando were married on New Year's Eve on December 31, 2014.