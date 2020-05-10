SNL Offers Kim Jong-un's Chicago Bulls to Take Over ESPN's "Last Dance" – Up News Info

ESPN The last Dance, a documentary that takes a behind-the-scenes look at the final season of the Chicago Bulls, one of basketball's greatest all-time teams, also had some views that didn't make it to the movie.

One of them was North Korean chairman of the State Affairs Commission (okay, dictator) Kim Jong-un, a quick friend of Bulls forward Dennis Rodman and a suspected basketball fan.

In a "trailer" for The last Dance that did not arrive last night Saturday night live, Andrea Kremer (Chloe Fineman), Steve Kerr (Mikey Day), David Aldridge (Chris Redd) and Kim Jong-un (Bowen Yang) talk about Jerry Krause, Rodman and, of course, Michael Jordan and the Bulls.

This should be the last word on The last Dance. Check out the clip above.