Skadden claimed to have paid $ 11 million to resolve Ukraine dispute

WASHINGTON – New York-based Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom law firm has paid $ 11 million or more to avoid a lawsuit by former Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia V. Tymoshenko, who blamed the firm for helping her in her political persecution. .

The agreement, which was not previously reported, is related to the representation of the company as of 2012 by the government of Viktor F. Yanukovych, aligned with Russia, then President of Ukraine.

In a December 2018 interview with The New York Times in Washington, he recalled that "it was very painful,quot; to learn of Skadden's work "when he was in prison and he was observing this in solitary confinement."

Speaking through an interpreter, he accused Skadden's lawyers and other prominent Westerners of "laundering Yanukovich and his government,quot; in exchange for money, adding: "It is a shame that a company as well-known as Skadden has even considered bringing this case to deliver it. " This is a dirty, dirty, dirty contract. ”

After the interview, she and her lawyer, Sergei Vlasenko, who also claimed that he was treated unfairly by the Yanukovych government, hired the law firm Reid Collins & Tsai to explore the possibility of suing Skadden for his work, according to two people familiar with the arrangement.

Skadden paid $ 11 million or more to settle the case before a lawsuit was filed, according to people familiar with the settlement. The settlement funds appear to have been passed through Reid Collins to Ms. Tymoshenko and Mr. Vlasenko.

That deal appears to be reflected in records submitted by Ms. Tymoshenko and Mr. Vlasenko to the Ukrainian government, which show that they each received around $ 5.5 million from Reid Collins between July and last month.

Skadden has continued to publicly defend his work in Ukraine, presenting the Tymoshenko report as a clear and independent assessment that did not absolve Mr. Yanukovich of irregularities. The report concluded that while Ms. Tymoshenko's trial violated some of her rights, her conviction was supported by the evidence presented at the trial. And the report found no evidence that the prosecution was politically motivated.

But the deal suggests the company is not eager to continue publicly defending the report or its work in Ukraine.

Skadden did not respond to multiple requests for comment from his lawyers and public relations executives, including an email containing a detailed list of questions about the settlement. Craig declined to comment.

In the publication, Ms. Tymoshenko announced the settlement as "further evidence that my 2011-2014 imprisonment was a political retaliation against me." He added that "there will be no further details,quot; due to "legal restrictions in the case," suggesting that the deal may be subject to a confidentiality clause.

