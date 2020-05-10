Skadden claimed to have paid $ 11 million to resolve Ukraine dispute

WASHINGTON – New York-based Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom law firm has paid $ 11 million or more to avoid a lawsuit by former Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia V. Tymoshenko, who blamed the firm for helping her in her political persecution. .
The agreement, which was not previously reported, is related to the representation of the company as of 2012 by the government of Viktor F. Yanukovych, aligned with Russia, then President of Ukraine.
Skadden's work in Ukraine, which has already led to federal investigations and heavy fines, focused on a report produced by the firm that Mr. Yanukovich's allies used to try to justify his government's treatment of Ms. Tymoshenko, a prominent rival of Mr. Yanukovich. She was jailed in 2011 for abuse of office charges that the international community widely condemned for political reasons.
After the Yanukovych government fell in 2014 amid street protests against its corruption and turned to Moscow, Ms. Tymoshenko was released from prison and began planning a return, as well as retribution against Mr. Yanukovich and those she believed allowed, including Skadden.
In a December 2018 interview with The New York Times in Washington, he recalled that "it was very painful,quot; to learn of Skadden's work "when he was in prison and he was observing this in solitary confinement."
Speaking through an interpreter, he accused Skadden's lawyers and other prominent Westerners of "laundering Yanukovich and his government,quot; in exchange for money, adding: "It is a shame that a company as well-known as Skadden has even considered bringing this case to deliver it. " This is a dirty, dirty, dirty contract. ”
After the interview, she and her lawyer, Sergei Vlasenko, who also claimed that he was treated unfairly by the Yanukovych government, hired the law firm Reid Collins & Tsai to explore the possibility of suing Skadden for his work, according to two people familiar with the arrangement.
Skadden paid $ 11 million or more to settle the case before a lawsuit was filed, according to people familiar with the settlement. The settlement funds appear to have been passed through Reid Collins to Ms. Tymoshenko and Mr. Vlasenko.
That deal appears to be reflected in records submitted by Ms. Tymoshenko and Mr. Vlasenko to the Ukrainian government, which show that they each received around $ 5.5 million from Reid Collins between July and last month.
The records do not mention Skadden. In In his presentations, Mr. Vlasenko characterized money as "foreign income,quot;. Ms. Tymoshenko described it in a presentation this month as "compensation for the damage caused by the 2011-2014 political crackdown, which was received in the United States at the court resolution stage."
The firm subsequently revealed in Documents filed with the Justice Department indicate that he has been paid a total of more than $ 5.2 million for his work, with $ 4.15 million from a Ukrainian oligarch and his US lobbyist, and $ 1.1 million from the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine. As the scrutiny of the mounted job in 2017 Skadden returned $ 567,000 to the Ukrainian government, The Times revealed.
One of the attorneys who helped with the report, Alex van der Zwaan, He admitted to lying to federal investigators that year about his communications related to the company's work for Mr. Yanukovich's government.
Skadden's lead attorney on the Ukrainian account, Gregory B. Craig, a former White House attorney for President Barack Obama, was acquitted last year of a felony charge that lied to federal authorities about the job. And Paul Manafort, who served as Mr. Yanukovych's political consultant and recruited Mr. Craig and Skadden to work on the account, is serving seven and a half years in prison for financial and lobbying violations related to his work for Mr. Yanukovych.
The investigations of Skadden, Mr. Manafort and Mr. Craig were prompted by Russia's special counsel's investigation into interference in the 2016 election, and whether the country colluded with Donald J. Trump's presidential campaign. Manafort had served as president of the Trump campaign. While Skadden's involvement with Manafort and the Russia-aligned Yanukovych government predated the Trump campaign, the scrutiny turned Skadden into a Children's poster for the Justice Department crackdown on the lucrative but gloomy kind of foreign work that had become a profit center for politically connected lawyers and consultants across Washington.
Skadden has continued to publicly defend his work in Ukraine, presenting the Tymoshenko report as a clear and independent assessment that did not absolve Mr. Yanukovich of irregularities. The report concluded that while Ms. Tymoshenko's trial violated some of her rights, her conviction was supported by the evidence presented at the trial. And the report found no evidence that the prosecution was politically motivated.
But the deal suggests the company is not eager to continue publicly defending the report or its work in Ukraine.
Skadden did not respond to multiple requests for comment from his lawyers and public relations executives, including an email containing a detailed list of questions about the settlement. Craig declined to comment.
Mr. Vlasenko and Reid Collins did not respond to requests for comment.
Ms Tymoshenko's spokeswoman declined to answer questions about the deal, but noted a statement that the former prime minister posted on Facebook in which he wrote that the money came "from an entity in the United States in the pre-settlement stage."
In the publication, Ms. Tymoshenko announced the settlement as "further evidence that my 2011-2014 imprisonment was a political retaliation against me." He added that "there will be no further details,quot; due to "legal restrictions in the case," suggesting that the deal may be subject to a confidentiality clause.
There is no record of a lawsuit by Ms. Tymoshenko or Mr. Vlasenko against Skadden.
But the European Court of Human Rights ruled in 2013 that the arrest and detention of Ms. Tymoshenko in the middle of her abuse of power trial in 2011 had been illegal, unjustified and politically motivated. The ruling could have opened the door to a claim against Skadden under the Alien Tort Claims Act of 1789, which allows foreign citizens to sue in US federal courts. USA For violations of international laws or US treaties. USA
Masha Froliak contributed reporting from New York, and Maria Varenikova from Kiev.