Singer Jason Derulo tagged as a cornball by a fan

Jason Derulo has developed a reputation in recent years as "cheesy," Hot New Hip Hop reported. Undoubtedly, there are several factors and elements to consider when determining precisely what makes someone "cheesy."

It could be argued that it has much more to do with feelings than with a particular set of requirements and criteria. Jason's pop music, social media personality, and general vibe have reportedly led IG and Twitter users to easily describe him as one of the most aggressive artists right now.

Hot New Hip Hop noted her presence on TikTok, especially one of her most recent posts in which she danced while biting her lip and wearing a cut bunny rabbit sweater. A Twitter user took note of the video, describing Jason as "cheesy," and even caught some steam among other users.

Jason Derulo, clearly taking responsibility for seeing the bright side of things, thanked the Twitter user and said he gained 500,000 followers as a result of the semi-viral tweet. Then he went on to say that maybe they could use that same energy to create their own followers.

Jason has made other comments and gestures for which he has been criticized on social networks. For example, you have developed a reputation as someone who likes to show off your body. This has even led to temporary bans at times.

Todd Malm reported in February that when Jason, 30, was at the LAX airport, reporters asked him if there was anything, in particular, that he wasn't sure about. Jason told reporters that he felt bad about his feet.

According to Derulo, he doesn't like his feet because he dances and runs a lot. In other words, they don't look as pretty as he would like. The idea of ​​Derulo being insecure about his body is shocking to many of his fans.

Ad

For example, in 2019, Jason sparked a backlash on social media when he posted photos of himself on IG and moderators removed them for being "inappropriate."



Post views:

0 0