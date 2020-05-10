Singer Betty Wright, painless (no gain), died at 66

Photo: Central Press / Getty Images

Betty Wright, the R&B and soul singer known for Classics like "Clean Up Woman" and "Tonight is the Night" died at the age of 66.

His family confirmed the news to Essence on Sunday. The cause of death has yet to be revealed, although Chaka Khan make a call on Twitter earlier in the week asking people to pray for the singer and songwriter who inspired generations of listeners and artists.

Wright, who won a Grammy in 1974 for "Where is the Love?", Was known for songs that told stories of black love and femininity.

Of the essence:

In the late 1970s and early 1980s, the singer-songwriter would continue to release music, and her 1988 hit "No Pain, (No Gain)" would be Wright's last major hit chart on a career spanning five decades. But this did not stop Wright, who would continue to act, write and produce, as well as being an active member of The Recording Academy. A new generation knew her from Making the band reality series, where she appeared as a vocal coach. In 2011, it was associated with The roots of Betty Wright: The Movie.

This weekend has been tragically punctuated by the loss of stalwarts in black music, including the rock and roll architect Little Richard and veteran music executive Andre Harrell.