This Sunday, legendary artist Betty Wright passed away at the age of 66, an Entertainment Weekly report revealed. Wright's niece confirmed that Betty was dead, but never said how the R,amp;B singer passed away.

This occurs shortly after Chaka Khan went to his Twitter to ask his fans and followers to pray for Betty Wright. She never revealed what was happening to Betty, but it was clear that the situation was serious.

Wright fans, née Bessie Regina Norris, know that she was born in Miami, Florida, and first became famous in the 1970s after years of singing in her family group, Echoes of Joy. Bessie and her gospel ensemble broke up when she was just 11 years old, and then she got into R,amp;B music.

Not long after, Wright landed a record deal with Deep City Records in 1966. She released two hit songs, including "Paralyzed,quot; and "Thank You, Baby,quot;. She released her debut album, My first time around, approximately two years later with the song "Girls can't do what boys do,quot;.

However, she later achieved major success with her song, "Clean Up Woman," which turned gold a few days after her 18th birthday. When he was 21, Wright won a Grammy for his song "Where is the Love?"

His career did not stop there. Betty then wrote and produced music for the next twenty years, with her final success rising to the top of the charts in 1988. Her song, "No Pain, (No Gain)," made her a star once again.

Over the years, Betty worked with several prolific artists, including Joss Stone, Kelly Clarkson, and Jennifer Lopez. In 2011, he launched a collaboration with The Roots called Betty Wright: The Movie. It was his first album in ten years.

She was nominated for a Grammy Award once again in 2011. Wright has undoubtedly inspired countless artists, with much of her work on the show by music artists such as Chance the Rapper and alleged child molester Afrika Bambaataa.



