Shaquille O & # 39; Neal: the NBA should & # 39; just dismiss the season & # 39;

The longer the NBA remains suspended amid the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), the more questions will be asked about what the 2019-20 season will look like when, if it resumes.

Would the league continue where it left off, with less than a quarter of the remaining regular season games? Would you go straight to modified or truncated playoffs, using pre-suspension records to produce the field? And if the game resumes, would it take place in a completely localized area, free of spectators? And is any solution worth risking the health of the players?

Shaquille O & # 39; Neal, meanwhile, thinks not. In an interview with For The Win, the Hall of Fame member said that there is simply too much to go through if to safely resume the season better to start fresh and completely healthy in 2020-21.

"I think we should rule out the season," O & # 39; Neal told FTW. "Everyone go home, get healthy again, come back next year. Just drop the season. Just drop."

O & # 39; Neal offered his opinion on various factors which he said make it too difficult to resume play in 2019-20.

Regarding the modified playoffs:

"To try to come back now and make a rushing postseason as a player? Any team that wins this year, there's an asterisk. They're not going to get respect. What if a team that isn't really in the mix of all things "Suddenly he wins with a new playoff format? No one is going to respect that. So throw it away. Worry about the safety of the fans and the people. Come back next year."

On the risk of contracting COVID-19:

"And then you have to say OK. We are going to play in an arena just with us, coaches, the cameramen and the media. What if a person gets sick and no one is there? All it takes is one person." After the game, you still have to go home. What if a person gets sick and then we start from scratch again? "

O & # 39; Neal said he understands the frustration and surreality of not being able to play basketball, though it's simply not worth the risk of trying to restart the season.

"It's difficult, but congratulations to (commissioner) Adam Silver for taking that first step and thinking about the safety of people and players," said O & # 39; Neal. "I don't know what's going to happen with the rest of the season, but I'd like everyone to be safe … So as long as it takes us to get 100% back to normal, I'm willing to wait."