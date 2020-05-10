Shaquille O & # 39; Neal says the NBA should "rule out,quot; the rest of the season

Almost two months ago, the NBA closed abruptly when Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz tested positive for the new coronavirus. Now, with sports organizations beginning to determine how to open up, a retired superstar and current television commentator is ready to cancel the rest of the professional basketball season.

"I think we should throw out the season. Everybody go home, get healthy again, come back next year, "said Shaquille O’Neal USA Nowadays. "Just discard the season. Just throw it away. To try to come back now and do a quick tiebreaker as a player? Any team that wins this year, there is an asterisk. They are not going to get respect.

"What if a team that is not really in the mix of things suddenly wins with a new playoff format? No one is going to respect that. So drop it. Worry about the safety of the fans and the people. The year returns coming.

On Friday, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Portland Trail Blazers became the first teams to allow players to use their facilities for individual practice in accordance with home stay restrictions in Ohio and Oregon. But in a conference call the same day, Commissioner Adam Silver told the players that the decision to resume the season could still be more than a month away, several people with knowledge of the call told The Washington Post. There is no clarity in a timeline to replay.

Like other leagues, the NBA is considering resuming the season playing without fans. O & # 39; Neal said he doesn't like the idea of ​​playing in almost empty arenas.

"It matters because watching the fans generates adrenaline," said the Hall of Fame member, who is now an NBA commentator for Turner Sports. "Let's say I'm playing on the road. I need to look at that fan who is grimacing at me. I need to look at that fan who laughs at me when I miss a free kick. I need to look at that fan who is holding the opposite sign. I also need look at the boy who looks at his father when I look at him and says, "My God, Shaq just looked at me." They make us who we are.

"And then you have to say, OK. We are going to play in an arena only with ourselves, coaches, cameramen and the media. What if a person gets sick and nobody is there? All it takes is one person. After the game, you still have to go home. What happens if a person becomes ill? Then we start from scratch again. "

The NBA found out how quickly things can change when Gobert tested positive on March 11, with the news that his teammate Donovan Mitchell had also tested positive. Both have recovered. At that time, the NBA took steps to ensure the health of players who had recently come into contact with Gobert. The teams that the Jazz had played in the 10 days before quarantine were urged, and several players, including Kevin Durant, tested positive.

A few days before the result was positive, Gobert joked about the virus during a press conference, mockingly touching all the microphones and recording devices that reporters had placed on a table in front of him. Gobert apologized after testing positive and, in an Instagram Live video, said his relationship with Mitchell was on the mend.

