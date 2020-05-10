Shanghai Disneyland reopens with antivirus controls

SHANGHAI (AP) – Visitors wearing face masks entered Shanghai Disneyland when China's most prominent theme park reopened on Monday in a new step toward reducing controls against the coronavirus that shut down its economy.

The park, which closed on January 25, will limit the number of visitors and keep some attractions closed according to social distancing guidelines, company executives said.

The reopening joins efforts by businesses and the ruling Communist Party to revive the world's second-largest economy after a shutdown that plunged it into its worst depression since at least the 1960s.

"We hope that today's reopening will serve as a beacon of light around the world, providing hope and inspiration to all," Shanghai Disney Resort President Joe Schott told reporters.

China, where the pandemic began in December, was the first economy to close and the first to reopen after the ruling party declared the disease under control in early March.

Factories and stores have reopened, but cinemas, karaoke rooms, gyms, and other businesses are still closed.

Disney guests, many with Mickey Mouse ears, and children dressed as movie characters had their telltale virus fever checked at the door. The company's signature tune, "When You Wish Upon a Star," was heard through speakers.

Sidewalk and attraction line decals show visitors where to stop to keep a safe distance. The company said travel will be limited to a group of visitors per car to keep strangers separate.

"Excited about the door opening!" The people in the first group of guests screamed as they entered the park.

Visitors must make advance reservations, show a government-issued ID, and download a Shanghai city government-issued smartphone app that tracks their health and contacts with anyone who may have been exposed to the virus.

That allows the company to "understand and regulate traffic flow," said Andrew Bolstein, the park's senior vice president of operations.

Activities that include playgrounds and indoor theater shows are closed in accordance with government restrictions, Bostein said.

"We hope to bring them back soon," he said.

