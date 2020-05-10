Several people injured after shooting near Fort Worth Park – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Several people were injured after a shooting near a southeast Fort Worth park on Sunday night, sources told Up News Info DFW.

The scene is located at 4500 Burke Rd. Near Wilbarger Street and Highway 287.

%MINIFYHTML86d8e372ad90f83e78ca6c290777c52f14%

A spokesman for the Fort Worth Police Department is currently on the scene.

#MEDIA PIO en route to Wilbarger Park in reference to the shooting. It will share the preparation area once we arrive. – Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) May 11, 2020

** This is a developing story to be updated. **