See how your favorite stars celebrate Mother's Day 2020

It is a day to celebrate the beautiful and resistant mothers who have given us life, love and unconditional support.

As millions of people across the country continue to curl up at home amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it may seem like a feat to celebrate. Mother's day 2020 in consecuense.

However, no gesture is too small on a special day like this, if done with intention. Whether it's a heartwarming Instagram post, heartfelt text message, home cooking, card, or flower arrangement, be sure to celebrate every mother in your life.

Of course, today is also a day when we will see many of our favorite celebrities wishing their mother, aunt, grandmother or friend the best day of their life.

Since Jessie James Decker to Mindy kaling to Jessica BielCelebrities are taking the time to enjoy this special day, even if it's just from the comfort of their homes.