See how your favorite stars celebrate Mother's Day 2020

It is a day to celebrate the beautiful and resistant mothers who have given us life, love and unconditional support.
As millions of people across the country continue to curl up at home amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it may seem like a feat to celebrate. Mother's day 2020 in consecuense.
However, no gesture is too small on a special day like this, if done with intention. Whether it's a heartwarming Instagram post, heartfelt text message, home cooking, card, or flower arrangement, be sure to celebrate every mother in your life.
Of course, today is also a day when we will see many of our favorite celebrities wishing their mother, aunt, grandmother or friend the best day of their life.
Since Jessie James Decker to Mindy kaling to Jessica BielCelebrities are taking the time to enjoy this special day, even if it's just from the comfort of their homes.
Scroll down below to see how your favorite celebrities celebrate Mother's Day today!
Jessie James Decker
"The best mom of all,quot; Eric Decker says of his wife. "Thank you for always bringing sunlight and loving us with every ounce of your soul."
Yolanda Hadid and Gigi Hadid
The supermodel has a lot to celebrate this year! "The best I could ask for," Gigi shares on Instagram, in honor of her famous mom. "Happy Mother's Day to whom I will do my best to emulate. I love you beyond words @ yolanda.I said you are a superhero!"
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake
"These two people make being a mom the best job in the world," says the actress on Instagram. "The moments you spent with the two of you are truly the most precious, fun and glorious moments of my life. I love you both so much!"
Tom Brady and Giselle Bundchen
The NFL star takes a moment to honor his supermodel wife. He shares: "Happy Mother's Day to these two! There is nothing better than being loved by you on your special day!"
Instagram / Mindy Kaling
Mindy kaling
The actress celebrates Mother's Day with her little one. "Sending a little extra love today to all the moms, and to anyone who might be losing theirs right now. It's nice how through my daughter, I can experience memories with my own mother," she writes. "If you have a favorite memory of your mother or mother figure, I'd love to hear about it!"
Savannah Guthrie
"I really feel like,quot; Queen Mom "today," says the host on Instagram with a sweet post from his children.
Gabriel Olsen / Getty Images for the Sephora Collection
Olivia Jade and Lori Loughlin
"Happy Mother's Day to all moms. Thank God for mine," shares the YouTube star. "You are my best friend and you have held my hand every day for 20 years, which makes it seem like motherhood is an easy job. You are one of a kind. I love you so much and I can't wait to give you all my love the world of today and forever. Thank you for being you. "
Here's Mother's Day to remember!