When you tune in I know this is true on HBO this Sunday, you don't need to adjust your sets – there really are two Mark Ruffalos on your screen.

In the limited series based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Wally lamb Written and directed by Blue valentine Author Derek Cianfrance, the Avengers Star takes on the intense task of playing identical twins Dominick and Thomas Birdsey in what the network describes as "a family saga that follows their parallel lives in an epic tale of betrayal, sacrifice and forgiveness."

While playing two characters on one project seems quite difficult, Ruffalo's work here also requires him to sensitively approach the portrait of severe mental illness as Thomas suffers from paranoid schizophrenia. It's not an easy task, but if you do, be prepared to hear her name at this year's Emmys. (If they even happen, that is).