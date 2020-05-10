See double: all the stars who have played twins

When you tune in I know this is true on HBO this Sunday, you don't need to adjust your sets – there really are two Mark Ruffalos on your screen.
In the limited series based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Wally lamb Written and directed by Blue valentine Author Derek Cianfrance, the Avengers Star takes on the intense task of playing identical twins Dominick and Thomas Birdsey in what the network describes as "a family saga that follows their parallel lives in an epic tale of betrayal, sacrifice and forgiveness."
While playing two characters on one project seems quite difficult, Ruffalo's work here also requires him to sensitively approach the portrait of severe mental illness as Thomas suffers from paranoid schizophrenia. It's not an easy task, but if you do, be prepared to hear her name at this year's Emmys. (If they even happen, that is).
However, Ruffalo is not the first actor to face being twins. In fact, it has become a kind of initiation rite in Hollywood. To see all the stars that preceded it, scroll down!
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 489px,quot; data-width = "489,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 201695 / rs_771x1024-161005122304-634.Lindsay-Lohan-The-Parent-Trap.ms.100516.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 756158″ alt=”Lindsay Lohan, The Parent Trap, 90s Roles, Twins”/>
Disney companies
Lindsay Lohan, The parental trap
The Disney star played the twins Hallie and Annie in the 1998 remake, leaving 90s kids everywhere asking, "How did they do that?"
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2017513 / rs_1024x759-170613152130-1024-ewan-mcgregor-fargo-twins.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 821745″ alt=”Ewan McGregor, Fargo, Cufflinks”/>
Matthias Clamer / FX
Ewan McGregor, Fargo
The two-time Golden Globe nominee played on-screen twins Emmit and Ray Stussy in the hit drama series.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2017513 / rs_1024x759-170613130455-1024-the-social-network-armie-hammer-twins.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 821690″ alt=”Armie Hammer, the social network, cufflinks”/>
Columbia / TriStar
Armie Hammer, The social network
The actor portrayed the Winklevoss brothers from real life in the 2010 Academy Award-winning film.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 900px,quot; data-width = "900,quot; data-height = "507,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2017513 / rs_1024x577-170613131628-1024-austin-powers-twins-mike-myers.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 821697″ alt=”Mike Myers, Austin Powers, Twins”/>
New Line Cinema
Mike Meyers, Austin Powers
The iconic comedian played a total of four characters over the course of three movies; most famous, he played the twins Austin Powers and Dr. Evil.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2017513 / rs_1024x759-170613143730-1024-friends-phoebe-ursula-twins.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 821729″ alt=”Lisa Kudrow, friends, twins”/>
NBC
Lisa Kudrow friends
The original twin appearance of the original cast member as Pheobe and Ursula Buffay took place in the 1995 episode "The One With Two Parts, Part 1,quot;.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2017513 / rs_1024x759-170613144235-1024-Jack-and-Jill-sandler-twins.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 821733″ alt=”Adam Sandler, Jack and Jill, twins”/>
Columbia Pictures
Adam Sandler, Jack and Jill
The nine-time People & # 39; s Choice Award winner portrayed fraternal twins Jack and Jill in the 2011 Christmas comedy.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 900px,quot; data-width = "900,quot; data-height = "600,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2017521 / rs_1024x683-170621103158-1024.liv-and-maddie.62117.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 823392″ alt=”Dove Cameron, Liv and Maddie”/>
Tony Rivetti / Disney Channel
Pigeon cameron Liv and Maddie
With the help of the body that dubs Emmy Buckner and Shelby Wulfert, Cameron fulfilled her dual role as the clever basketball star Maddie and the female teen star Liv on the Disney Channel series.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2017514 / rs_1024x759-170614110021-1024-quantico-twins.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 821915″ alt=”Yasmine Al Massri, Quantico, Cufflinks”/>
A B C
Yasmine Al Massri, Quantico
The actress played CIA and FBI agent twins Nimah and Raina Amin in the hit ABC drama series.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2017513 / rs_1024x759-170613151745-1024-theman-in-the-iron-mask-leonardo-dicaprio.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 821744″ alt=”The man in the iron mask, Leonardo DiCaprio, cufflinks”/>
United Artist
Leonardo Dicaprio, The man in the iron mask
Eighteen years before winning the Oscar for Best Actor in a Leading Role, Leonardo played the twins King Louis and Phillippe in the 1998 drama.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2017513 / rs_1024x759-170613151344-1024-jeffrey-tambor-arrested-development.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 821743″ alt=”Jeffrey Tambor, Development Arrested, Twins”/>
Fox
Jeffrey Tambor, Development arrested
The Golden Globe winner played George and Oscar Bluth in the Fox / Netflix comedy.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2017513 / rs_1024x759-170613131302-1024-nicolas-cage-Adaptation.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 821695″ alt=”Adaptation, Nicolas Cage, Cufflinks”/>
Columbia Pictures
Nicolas Cage, Adaptation
The actor earned a Golden Globe and an Oscar nomination for his work as portraying Charlie and Donald Kaufman in the 2002 film.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 900px,quot; data-width = "900,quot; data-height = "507,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2017513 / rs_1024x577-170613131151-1024-christian-bale-the-prestige-twins.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 821694″ alt=”Prestige, Christian Bale, cufflinks”/>
Buena Vista photos
Christian bale, The prestige
The star portrayed Alred and Frederick Borden in the 2006 Academy Award nominated film.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 900px,quot; data-width = "900,quot; data-height = "613,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2017513 / rs_1024x698-170613144139-1024-Leaves-of-Grass-edward-norton.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 821732″ alt=”Edward Norton, leaves in the grass, cufflinks”/>
Telepathic studies
Edward Norton Herb leaves
The Golden Globe winner played lead twins Bill and Brady Kincaid in the 2009 picture.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 900px,quot; data-width = "900,quot; data-height = "561,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2015726 / rs_1024x639-150826122353-Legend-Hardy_3286575b.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 631353″ alt=”Legend, Tom Hardy, Cufflinks”/>
Universal tables
Tom Hardy – Legend
The actor took home a British Independent Film Award for his work as gangsters Reggie and Ron Kray in the 2015 independent crime film.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2017513 / rs_1024x759-170613154327-1024-eli-paul-sunday-there-will-be-blood.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 821750″ alt=”Paul Dano There will be blood, twins”/>
Paramount Vantage
Paul Dano There will be blood
The New York native played Paul and Eli on Sunday in the 2007 Oscar-winning film.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2017514 / rs_1024x759-170614103657-1024-bady-comany-twins-chris-rock.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 821902″ alt=”Chris Rock, Bad Company, Cufflinks”/>
Touchstone image
Chris Rock Bad Company
First Saturday night live The star played twins Kevin Pope and Jake Hayes in the 2002 action comedy.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2017514 / rs_1024x759-170614104102-1024-Matt-Lucas — Alice-in-Wonderland.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 821903″ alt=”Matt Lucas, Alice in Wonderland, twins”/>
Disney images
Matt Lucas Alice in Wonderland
The English actor showed his funny side when he played Tweedledee and Tweedledum in the 2010 Disney live-action remake.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2017514 / rs_1024x759-170614104308-1024-Sarah-and-Helena-orphan-black.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 821912″ alt=”Tatiana Maslany, Black Orphan, Twins”/>
BBC America
Tatiana Maslany Orphan Black
The star won an Emmy for her portrayal of sisters Sarah and Helena on the BBC America show.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2017513 / rs_1024x759-170613145906-1024-dead-ringer-bette-davis.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 821740″ alt=”Bette Davis, dead ringer, twins”/>
Warner Bros.
Bette Davis, Dead bell
The two-time Academy Award winner played sisters Margaret DeLorca and Edith Phillips in the 1964 thriller.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 900px,quot; data-width = "900,quot; data-height = "529,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2017514 / rs_1024x603-170614104754-1024-Sam-Puckett-and-Melanie-icarly.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 821913″ alt=”Jennette McCurdy, iCarly, twins”/>
Nickelodeon
Jennette mccurdy, icarly AND Sam and the cat
The Nickelodeon star played twins Sam and Melanie Puckett in two episodes, said "itwin,quot; and "#twinfection,quot;.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2017514 / rs_1024x759-170614105036-1024-the-following-Luke-and-Mark.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 821914″ alt=”Sam Underwood, The Next Twins”/>
FOX
Sam Underwood, Monitoring
The television star put his acting skills as Luke and Mark to the test in the Fox crime series.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2017514 / rs_1024x759-170614153533-1024-James-Carpinello-the-punisher.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 822002″ alt=”James Carpinello, The Punisher, Cufflinks”/>
Lions Gate Films
James Carpinello, The Punisher
The actor played Bobby and John Saint in the 2004 Marvel action movie.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2017513 / rs_1024x759-170613154517-1024-eddie-murphy-bowfinger.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 821751″ alt=”Eddie Murphy, Bowfinger, Cufflinks”/>
Universal tables
Eddie Murphy, Bowfinger
The Academy Award-winning actor played Jiff and Kit Ramsey in the 1999 comedy.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2017514 / rs_1024x759-170614153836-1024-Sam-Worthington-avatar-twins.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 822003″ alt=”Sam Worthington, Avatar, Cufflinks”/>
20th Century Fox
Sam Worthington, Avatar
The actor played Jake Sully and his deceased twin brother in the 2009 box office hit.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 900px,quot; data-width = "900,quot; data-height = "611,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2017513 / rs_1024x696-170613144608-1024-theaparent-trap-mills.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 821735″ alt=”Hayley Mills, The Parent Trap, Twins”/>
Walt Disney Pictures
Hayley Mills, The parental trap
The Oscar-winning actress took on the roles of Susan Evers and Sharon McKendrick in the original version of the 1961 classic film.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2017513 / rs_1024x759-170613144432-1024-dead-ringers-Jeremy-Irons-.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 821734″ alt=”Jeremy Irons, Dead Rings, Cufflinks”/>
Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation
Jeremy Irons, Dead bells
The Academy Award-winning actor played Beverly and Elliot Mantle in the 1988 film.
I know this is true premieres on Sunday, May 10 at 9 p.m. on HBO.
