Search and showdown lead to temporary northbound lane closure on Highway 101 – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A driver led the police in a long chase on Saturday night.

The driver was reportedly wanted for reckless driving. There were also reports that the person threw a flare at the deputy sheriff on duty. No further information was provided on that incident.

The persecution began in the Chino area around 8:15 p.m. before passing through Pasadena, Burbank, Studio City, Van Nuys, Thousand Oaks and other communities.

The driver remained primarily in one lane and maintained highway speed.

After about an hour, the suspect stopped in Westlake Village when the vehicle appeared to hit the spiked strips that officers deployed, causing the vehicle to lose a tire.

The driver had locked himself inside the vehicle, causing a confrontation on Highway 101 and causing all northbound lanes to be closed.

The driver has yet to be identified by police.