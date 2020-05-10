Scottie Pippen sits: how the Bulls' star mistake overshadowed Toni Kukoc's hit against Knicks

Scottie Pippen is often considered the best teammate in basketball history, the Robin who allowed Michael Jordan to play Batman when the Bulls captured six NBA championships in the 1990s.

However, when the opportunity presented itself, Pippen was a very good No. 1 choice.

After Jordan announced his first retirement prior to the 1993-94 season, Pippen emerged as a superstar in his own right, finishing third in the MVP vote behind Hakeem Olajuwon and David Robinson. He averaged 22.0 points, 8.7 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 2.9 steals per game for a Bulls team that had a record of 55-27 during the regular season, just two wins from its previous championship campaign with Jordan.

But that individual excellence was quickly forgotten on May 13, 1994. Pippen's actions at the end of a key playoff game nearly altered his legacy forever.

Startup

Chicago got the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference and crossed to Cleveland in a first-round sweep. That put the Bulls on a collision course with the Knicks and star center Patrick Ewing, one of the NBA legends who simply couldn't find a way to defeat Jordan.

After two close wins to open the semifinal series, the Knicks hit the road looking to push the Bulls to a 3-0 hole. The Bulls held an 89-70 lead during the first three quarters of Game 3, but the Knicks dominated the fourth, continuing a trend from the previous two contests.

With 5.5 seconds remaining in regulation and Chicago just two points clear, Ewing caught the ball in the left block against Bill Cartwright, took a dribble in the paint and shot a hook shot into the basket. The shot was no more than net, tied the game and left the Bulls with 1.8 seconds remaining on the clock.

The game

With Jordan unavailable for typical clutch time heroes, Bulls coach Phil Jackson decided to give Toni Kukoc the final shot. The "Croatian sensation,quot; was a 25-year-old rookie at the time, but he had hit multiple winners in his first NBA season.

Jackson stacked four players, Kukoc, B.J. Armstrong, Horace Grant and Steve Kerr, on the foul line and made Pete Myers enter the ball. Grant turned toward the basket, and Armstrong and Kerr separated in opposite directions. Myers threw the ball over Charles Oakley's outstretched arms into the waiting hands of Kukoc, who created enough separation to throw a bridge over Anthony Mason.

Cash. Game over.

On this day in 1994: tied at 102 with 1.8 seconds remaining in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the New York Knicks, Toni Kukoc hit the winner of the game. WATCH: pic.twitter.com/wWDXMGLiTO – Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) May 13, 2018

"How did I do it? Easy, I throw the ball and hope it goes in," Kukoc said after the game (via The New York Times). "The ball came into my hands and there wasn't much to think about. I had a good view of the basket."

As NBA.com's Scott Rafferty points out, the Bulls had used this exact play earlier in the season against the Pacers with Pippen pitching to Kukoc for a triple.

Oh, and speaking of Pippen, why wasn't he on the ground by the end of Game 3?

The consequences

Pippen was visibly frustrated when Jackson designed the work for Kukoc. Instead of accepting his role as a starter, he refused to enter the game. Jackson replaced Myers to replace Pippen.

According to the New York Times summary:

According to Andrea Kramer, an ESPN reporter, who was standing next to the Bulls' bank at the moment with a cameraman, quoted Pippen as a broadcaster and expletive, and then said, "I'm tired of this." And Pippen then sat down. Some of the other players said, "Pip, come on, get up, what are you doing?" He refused to return to the game. Because the Bulls only sent four men to the field, Jackson had to request a second timeout.

A dejected Jackson came out of the flat and did not offer many details after the game about what happened at the team meeting.

"As for the last play of the game, Scottie Pippen was not involved in that play," Jackson said. "He asked outside the play. I left him off the floor. That's all I'll talk about."

When asked if it was his decision to sit down, Pippen told reporters: "Yes, more or less."

A media blitz followed. The Los Angeles Times headline read "Bulls Survive Mutiny." TNT's Ernie Johnson Stay Strong in 2020! – He called it "the talk of the town,quot;, and analyst Dick Versace said it was a "big problem,quot; that needed to be solved before Game 4.

"You think of Bill Buckner, who had a Hall of Fame career, and is known for a mistake," former Bulls forward Scott Williams told ESPN's Ian O & # 39; Connor. "I was afraid that would happen to Pippen."

The Bulls eventually lost to the Knicks in a seven-game battle, but fortunately for Pippen, the infamous self-bench became a footnote to his Hall of Fame career. Jordan's eventual return put Pippen back in his buddy position, and Chicago walked away with a second three mob from 1996 to 1998.

Even Kukoc has brushed aside the tantrum, saying he loves Pippen and has always felt his support, especially in his first NBA seasons.

"It's something that happened," Kukoc told ESPN's Zach Lowe. "Everyone has an ego. Even someone who doesn't play for a minute has an ego. I don't take anything away from (Pippen) because of that."