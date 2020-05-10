Saving the State Budget (05/10/120) – Up News Info

How to save the state budget

Re: "TABOR: Good or bad medicine?" Comments from May 3

There are many perspectives on the proper role of government. There are also wide disagreements on whether or not the TABOR Amendment made Colorado more vulnerable to the COVID-19 health emergency. Leaving opinions aside, it is a fact that TABOR recognizes the need for additional public investment during emergencies.

In his op-ed on Sunday, Peg Brady argued that TABOR's emergency tax provision should only be used when things are "out of control." Well, things are out of control. And drastically reducing priority services will only worsen a dire situation. Regardless of our views on TABOR, we must seriously consider ways to help protect Colorado from the human and economic consequences of massive budget cuts.

The state constitution allows an emergency tax. If this is not an emergency, what is? It is time to put aside our differences and work together to use a fair and temporary emergency tax as lifesavers for our communities.

Carol Hedges, Denver

KC Becker's comments on why TABOR is a bad thing only reinforced why TABOR is a good thing. It is ridiculous to think that politicians will put extra money into a rainy day fund. There is always a good idea (or dozens) waiting for money to finance it.

Last year, Governor Jared Polis found $ 200 million to fund the full-day kindergarten. So where did that money come from? Later in his justification, Becker breaks down the usual list of programs that will be cut if the restrictions are not lifted. Just to remind everyone, it is the police, fire, health, education, usual roads.

Becker looks at Congress is also a mistake. Let's look at some simple numbers to see how Congress allocates money. If you divide that $ 2 trillion aid package by 330 million US residents. Each citizen should receive about $ 6,000 each, not $ 1,200 for adults and $ 500 for children. So 80% of the money to give to citizens was allocated to other good ideas pending funding. I agree that the state is suffering due to COVID-19. As Becker said, citizens chose her to make difficult decisions. Remember that asking citizens if a tax increase is needed is what TABOR is all about.

Robert A. Fechtner, Westminster

While I appreciated K.C.'s perspective Becker, in today's Denver Post, asking for federal relief for state and local governments, I don't understand why our state leadership is not looking for all the options to generate income.

Colorado is in a health emergency. COVID-19 has put unprecedented pressure on our health care and behavioral health care system. Families need to be able to count on schools in the fall and support services that only state and local governments can guarantee are available. While I admit that I am not a TABOR fan for many policies and practical reasons, there is a positive provision.

TABOR says that if a 2/3 majority of the Colorado General Assembly declares that we are in a state of emergency, an emergency tax can be created to help address the needs of our state. If COVID-19 does not represent an emergency, what else could meet that definition? Governor Jared Polis has indicated that he does not believe it is time to raise taxes, this is exactly what we should do, in a thoughtful and non-regressive way, to help meet the needs of all the people of Colorado. We cannot and should not only consider harmful budget cuts when there are other options to balance our budget and support necessary services.

Mindy Klowden, Denver

Peg Brady does not mention the various pernicious assumptions, many simply wrong, behind justifying TABOR. Reading it, I felt like I was being sold a used car. Assumptions include that "family,quot; spending is better for the economy and our overall well-being than spending by state and local governments.

Sometimes, perhaps, but not if "families,quot; buy things from foreign countries while governments buy local goods and services, or invest in a more economically competitive future through infrastructure, education and the protection of natural capital.

TABOR advocates assume that our representative form of government will automatically and recklessly overspend, which is not demonstrably true in Colorado.

Finally, TABOR asks voters too much to vote on tax increases, while they are seldom fully informed of the implications.

Christopher Juniper, Denver

Teachers already sacrificing for their students

Re: "Let's go back to class,quot;, letter from May 3 to the editor

As a mother and teacher, let me remind the letter writer of two things:

1. We are the same people who are required to conduct systematic intruder drills while holding the hands of crying children and continuing with our minilessons, so I am confident that we will be able to return to public service during a pandemic. But how exactly do you imagine us closing our gaps with masks? Young children and language learners need to see our mouths as we teach them phonemic sounds. How are we going to build relationships without smiles, hugs and collide those five?

2. We also work from home and administer the online education of our own children. Don't forget that. We have never worked harder in our lives, and that is saying something!

Although we are more than willing to make sacrifices for our students, we deserve every right to protect ourselves and our families during this time.

Kirsten Myers-Blake, Denver

Who was that unmasked man?

Re: "Trump walks the factory, but there is no mask for him,quot;, news of May 6

Despite numerous articles calling for bipartisanship in the response to the coronavirus, criticism of President Donald Trump appeared in many virus articles.

While I consider Trump to be disgusting and ignorant, I am glad that a president on a tour to calm the country does not wear the mask, and I consider it comical but standard that it took three New York Times writers to tell us that Trump was not wearing a mask !

We are stuck with the masks to protect the vulnerable, but the class of people who wear masks to indicate their virtue and resistance welcomed me when they actively cheered the Easter deaths to give Trump a black eye.

More disappointing is that the Denver Post published two letters suggesting that penitentiary opponents may be denied life-saving treatment if they contract the coronavirus.

Where is the bipartisanship we are talking about?

Tom Eigner Centenary

Re: "Should we wear masks outside?" Comment from May 5

I am really pissed off by the chair experts, which category Vincent Carroll falls into, without having the title of Dr. of anything, directly. And I am mad at Up News Info for allowing this article to be published. Freedom of expression is condemned when idiots run without distancing themselves, without wearing masks and listening to biased opinions, or the president.

Elana Newman, Denver

Thank you for bringing this point of view into the conversation.

Very often I read about people who don't wear masks (like me) like confederate rednecks with flags that hate police officers, health workers, etc. That is not me. I am not a furious enemy who wants to shoot someone or cough someone up. I don't want people to die. I simply choose not to wear a mask during exercise, for many reasons: inconvenient, uncomfortable, and unsure that they actually do anything (especially outside).

Like an avid cyclist, riding dirt trails and canyon roads (not parks), I get angry when they tell me that I'm making others insecure just by being first, just being outside; second, riding a bike, walking and walking; and third, not wearing a mask while exercising. Have we considered the physical ramifications of restricting breathing with a high heart rate, inhaling what we exhale, breathing heavily through the fabric while exercising?

From my kitchen windows, I watch joggers and cyclists climb a hill. I've seen several good-looking people come to the top only to bend over as they grab their mask and gasp for air. There is no one around him. Who are they saving while being hurt? These people are like the motorcyclist in Vincent's article, who wore a mask but left his helmet on.

We need to reconsider the social shame that we are accumulating for being outside without masks.

Kami holt Highlands Ranch

Dear Mr. Carroll has chosen to risk his life (and that of those with whom he meets), to avoid the minor inconveniences of wearing a mask outdoors. He paints a stage where he carefully studies passersby by a wide bunk, cheerfully smiling at those foolish enough not to protect themselves.

The reason for your decision? The opinion of some experts that outdoor breathing dissipates rapidly and will not extend beyond the limits of social distancing.

According to an article published in the Journal of Infectious Diseases, a virus-laden aerosol can disperse up to 13 feet, although its effectiveness is questionable at that distance. Be that as it may, six feet may not be enough when a runner hits you in the park.

And then there is the sandwich on the sidewalk. If you don't have a mask in your neighborhood, you may find yourself between a rock and a tough spot – caught between a wall of parked cars and a fenced yard, just as a group of unprotected neighbors hits you.

The truth is, we don't know how far a viable dose of virus will spread from our breaths, how long it will stay, or when it will spread below a dangerous level. For all concerned, the safest solution is for each of us to wear a mask outdoors.

It helps flatten, not fatten, the curve.

Martin Tessmer dawn

To send a letter to the editor about this article, send it online or check out our guidelines on how to send it by email or postal mail.