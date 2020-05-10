‘Saturday Night Live’ ends season 45 on a low rating with the third edition & # 39; At Home & # 39; – Up News Info

NBC Saturday night live Last night ended her 45th season a little earlier than usual with her third episode "At Home," with remote introductions from self-isolating presenter Kristen Wiig, cast members and special guests. The list included Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump in a graduation-themed open-air cold, appearances by Tina Fey, Martin Short, Danny Trejo, and a musical performance by Boyz II Men.

The finale averaged a 3.7 live + same-day rating on households in 44 measured local markets and a 1.5 score for adults ages 18-49 across the 25 markets with local meters. Those were the low marks of the season for SNL in both categories, and definitive lows since Nielsen changed his methodology very early in the season.

The remote control SNL episodes have been following the month-long production shutdown have been on a downward grading trajectory (4.6 in HH, 2.1 in 18-49 on 04-11; 4.0, 1.8 on 25/4; 2.7, 1.5 on 5 / 9)

Versus prime time programming on Big 4 networks last night, SNL It is easily the number 1 show of the night in both market measure homes and 18-49 on local meters.

SNLThe audience has a long line in line where their skits get most of their game. Of last night's clips, along with the freezing cold and the appearance of Tina Fey, the most popular on YouTube as of Sunday morning are Weekend updateThe s segments focused on the headlines for the week and a remote with Cecily Strong as Jeanine Pirro.

%MINIFYHTML4aa9a56d4a80554d6a1878236f55215914%



