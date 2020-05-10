Sarah Michelle Gellar recreated an iconic outfit from "Buffy the Vampire Slayer,quot; and Oh my gosh

"All dressed up and with nowhere to go."
YOU ARE NOT A DRILL: Sarah Michelle Gellar just recreated an iconic look from an episode of Buffy the Vampire Slayer!!!!!!!
On Thursday, the actor posted a photo of herself dressed in a off-white formal dress and leather jacket, almost identical to the outfit she wore in "Prophecy Girl," which first aired on June 2, 1997.
Fans couldn't help but notice the similarities. One person even formed side by side of the two gazes, and I am LIVING because of it:
As a longtime fan, it has been great to see Sarah embrace much of the show and her signature character while in quarantine:
Most recently, she posted this pointy stake-looking thing she found while strolling, and longed for the days of watching her kick ass and kill vampires as a child:
If you need me, I'll be here crying mentally at the thought of Sarah reprising her role as Buffy once more.
