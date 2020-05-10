Santa Cruz surf community mourns victim of shark attack Ben Kelly – Up News Info San Francisco

SANTA CRUZ (Up News Info SF) – There was no denying that surfing played a vital role in Ben Kelly's life. He was a respected surfboard builder from the Santa Cruz area, married to an avid surfer and was out on the waves where he had a chance.

On Saturday afternoon, authorities said Kelly, 26, was surfing in the waters of Manresa State Beach, about five miles west of Watsonville, when she was the victim of a shark attack.

They brought him back to the beach, but he died shortly after his injuries. Kelly was the first fatal shark attack victim in Northern California since an abalone diver was killed near Kibeseliah Rock in Mendocino County in 2004.

The tributes started pouring into her Ben Kelly Surfboards instagram page on Sunday morning.

"Well, brother, you have reached the state of legend," wrote "chejordan28." We always said that if you are going, go big. As surfers, we all understand that we sign below the dotted line, with invisible ink every time we enter the water. We are entering a place where things bigger than us live and that is possibly the last time we set foot on earth. ”

“I just want to send my sincere condolences to his mother and his family and to all of our mutual friends in our surf community here is Santa Cruz. Ben, you were one of a kind, one of the good ones, and we will miss you so much. Aloha brother and lots of love on your journey to surf the stars. At least I know you will have a good board under your feet.

"There are no words, only sorrow;" Posted nik0hh77. However, I have peace and joy knowing that Our Father greeted you with open arms. May you rest in peace, my friend.

"I will miss you brother @benkellysurfboards thanks for always having that aloha spirit," said h20logist in a "😢 RIP,quot; post.

"A true legend and the sweetest man I ever knew," posted whatsandrewbrewing. “He showed love to everyone and was loved by many. It was an honor to meet you for what little I did. Rest in peace, my man.

"Prayers for you, Ben, and my heart breaks for your friends and family who miss you," wrote riptide360.

Santa Cruz County Sheriff's staff was called at approximately 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the state park beach, one mile south of the main parking lot. A man, later identified as Ben Kelly by the coroner, had been attacked by an "unknown shark species," State Parks said in a press release.

Following the State Parks protocol, the water at Manresa State Beach, a mile south and north of where the surfer was attacked, will be closed for five days, reopening on Thursday.

Authorities said there was a narrow escape from a shark in March.

According to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office, the paddle boarder was in the water near 38th Avenue in March when a shark bit into the board, "he missed him very little."

Fatal shark attacks are rare along the northern California coast despite being an important breeding ground for the great white shark. There have been at least two other fatal shark attacks since 1984. Both involved divers.

On September 15, 1985, Omar Conger, 28, was attacked at Pigeon Point while Conger was diving with a friend.

Authorities said Conger was bitten on the back and dragged underwater. His friend was able to take him to shore, but he died shortly after. The shark involved was later determined to be a 15-16 foot great white shark.

On August 15, 2004, Randy Fry, 50, was killed while diving for the abalone near Kibeseliah Rock in Mendocino County. I was diving with a friend at the time. Her body was recovered three days later. Authorities determined that he had been attacked by a 17-foot great white shark.

