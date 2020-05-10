San Francisco artist 'Honey Bear' raises over $ 100,000 for COVID-19 charities – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – Images of "honey bears,quot; in masks have appeared throughout San Francisco in closed stores since the shelter-in-place order went into effect. Now, a local artist is using his work and the instant stardom of his "Honey Bears,quot; to help others in a big way.

The artist calling himself Fnnch has already raised over $ 125,000 for various charities. He is working on a new project that could make these bears even more visible.

"For me it is a universal symbol of happiness," Fnnch told KPIX 5. "It is positive. It is nostalgic. It is inclusive."

He says "Fnnch,quot; is his nickname from when he was one of the youngest children to grow up and has been creating all kinds of artistic bears since 2013.

But when he created the "Mask Bear,quot; and the "Soap Bear,quot; and placed them in closed stores, orders began to arrive at a rate he had never seen before.

"People wanted to have something that was really positive," said Fnnch. "The response has been very strong because people craved something so positive."

Fnnch began placing 60 of his "Honey Bears,quot; a week when the pandemic exploded and stores closed and closed their windows and doors. He estimates that more than 200 "honey bears,quot; have been glued to the plywood exteriors of stores.

People began flocking to his website shop.fnnch.com. Sold 750 prints and 250 wood paintings in a matter of weeks and donated $ 129,000 to Safety Net Fund and SF New Deal.

Both nonprofits are helping people who have been badly affected by the Coronavirus and are struggling during this economic downturn.

"We were so excited when we saw the Fnnch donation on our website that it was a complete surprise," said SF New Deal Executive Director Lenore Estrada.

"If I can help other people get through this moment, that is very meaningful to me," said Fnnch.

Estrada says yes.

"It has allowed us to provide more than 2,000 meals to vulnerable and food insecure people," he said.

Fnnch is now working on a new project called "Honey Bear Kits,quot;. When you place an order, you can choose to enable or disable the display of your bear's location on an online map for the "Great Honey Bear Hunt,quot;.

"When you walk your dog, you walk alone or with your partner, you can get some exercise, do something fun and safe," said Fnnch. "That has been one of my art goals is to promote more public art in the world."

He started selling the kits two days ago online. Fnnch says 3,000 have been sold so far and will ship from next week.

So expect to see many more honey bears in San Francisco and beyond.