Ruthie Ann Miles gives birth to a baby girl two years after a miscarriage and the death of a young daughter

The Broadway actress is on the moon to announce the birth of her daughter with husband Jonathan Blumenstein two years after losing their young daughter and unborn baby.

Ruthie Ann Miles has received a daughter with a husband Jonathan Blumenstein.

The 37-year-old Broadway star visited her Instagram on Saturday, May 9, 2020 to announce the happy news, revealing that the girl had been named. Hope Elizabeth.

"3 generations of April babies," he wrote.

Ruthie Ann revealed in March that she was pregnant, two years after the star lost her four-year-old daughter Abigail when they were hit by a car after leaving a church event. Her friend Joshua's son also died in the tragic incident.

Two months later, Ruthie Ann shared even more devastating news: She had lost her unborn child a few weeks before her due date. Ruthie Ann and Jonathan planned to name their daughter Sophia.