Rosie O & # 39; Donnell and former Trump attorney Michael Cohen writing "spicy,quot; Trump biography

Page Six reported earlier this week that Michael Cohen, who once served as Donald Trump's attorney, is writing a book about the exploits of the President of the United States. Cohen worked as his attorney for many years before going to prison.

New media reports revealed that he is now working with Rosie O & # 39; Donnell, Trump's nemesis, to gather information and write the novel. During a conversation with The Daily Beast, O & # 39; Donnell claimed that he went to speak to Michael for a few hours while he was behind bars.

They are working on a book that she described as "quite spicy,quot;. Rosie claims that Michael has been working on it for a while incarcerated and hopes it will go public before the election. Ironically, Cohen himself was accused of lying to Congress and making illegal bribes.

According to O & # 39; Donnell, she wrote a letter to the former Trump lawyer and he was so moved that "he began to cry." It was the day Trump was unsuccessfully removed from office. In the letter, Rosie states that she thought it was "mind-blowing,quot; that Cohen was sent to prison for doing what her boss told her to do.

Regarding what they talked about, Cohen and Rosie discussed how she got involved with Trump and his family. She claims that Cohen said it is like a "cult." Rosie has written her own successful memoirs, and for that reason, he has been following the advice of O & # 39; Donnell.

Despite the fact that Rosie and Cohen have not always gotten along, O & # 39; Donnell claimed that she could always relate to him in some way because he said he looked like someone he grew up with.

According to Rosie, Michael grew up on Long Island the same way she did. Rosie continued to ask out loud how Cohen ever became involved with a "quack,quot; like Trump.

As previously reported, last month, Cohen attempted to get out of prison amid the coronavirus pandemic. A judge denied the request, arguing that he needed to serve time for the crimes he committed. Nor is it the only public figure requesting an early release.



