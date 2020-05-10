Roc Nation publishes an open letter as they ask for justice in the Ahmaud Arbery case

Many of us remain completely disturbed with the details surrounding the mindless murder of Ahmaud Arbery, and many public figures have been using their platforms to demand justice when it comes to the Ahmaud case.

On Sunday, Roc Nation it issued an open letter addressed to elected officials in Georgia as they demanded justice, as they demand that their killers be sentenced. In a letter, which has been signed by Jay-Z, Meek Mill, Alicia Keys, Yo Gotti and others, he says: "So far we have all seen the disturbing video of the crime, so the facts here are not in doubt. He was unarmed and innocent and a victim of a hate crime. "

The letter continues: "That is why we are calling you today as officials of the great state of Georgia, and with everyone watching, to ensure that a fair trial is conducted, as that can only lead to felony convictions. appropriate from both McMichaels. "

Open letter to Georgia elected officials appearing today in the Atlantic Journal-Constitution, calling for justice to be done in the case of the murder of Ahmaud Arbery. Condemn your murderers and show the world that hate and fear will lose. #JusticiaforAhmaud #iRunWithMaud pic.twitter.com/w0nuXthGEc – Roc Nation (@RocNation) May 10, 2020

As we previously reported, this unfortunate murder took place in February, however Gregory and Travis McMichael, the two men responsible for killing Ahmaud, did not obtain arrested until the beginning of this week.

The father and son duo killed Ahmaud while jogging in a neighborhood in Brunswick, Georgia. The murder was captured on video, and the man who filmed the video of the murder says he was just a witness to the crime and asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to clear his name.

