Riverside County Officials Vote to Rescind Local Health Orders – Up News Info Los Angeles

RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) – Facial masks are no longer required in Riverside County after officials voted Friday to rescind county health orders.

The only coronavirus-related requirements that county residents still must meet are those that are subject to the governor's restrictions.

The public health department says the measure occurs when ICU numbers have stabilized and hospital admissions have not reached a capacity increase.

Riverside County has the second highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the state, behind Los Angeles County.

Despite the increase, companies still have the last word on facial coatings, and some residents still choose to keep the masks to help protect vulnerable people.

"We still don't know if this will stop or if it will slow down or if it will get worse, so for the protection and good of other people, (wearing masks) is still a great idea." Saira Aguia said.

Public health officials hope that people will continue to choose to wear masks because they are highly recommended, which is in line with the state's recommendation.