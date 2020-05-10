RIP Little Richard, thanks for everything

Little Richard Image: Getty

It is difficult to determine exactly what Little Richard The song is the most iconic. Surely, it has to be "Tutti-Frutti" (which apparently it had the original letter "Tutti Frutti, good loot / If it doesn't fit, don't force it / You can oil it, make it easy" and it was about another gay man), but then I think of "Good Golly, Miss Molly" and "Long Tall Sally" and "The Girl Can & # 39; t Help It" and "I Need Love" and it really becomes an almost impossible choice to make. He combines his almost infinite discography of hits with his story of reinventing the sound of rock & # 39; n & # 39; Roll (after all, he was king), his propensity for high glamor and his incredible stage presence, and it will take a lot of work for you to find an aspect of the music industry that had no impact.

As such, although he died On Saturday due to his ongoing battle with bone cancer, his legacy will not be forgotten soon.

As is often the case after people die, surprising or little-known facts about them begin to circulate. In this sense, I got to learn what is one of my new favorite facts about Little Richard, the fact is that he is the voice behind Magic school bus theme song. Obviously, hearing the first word of the song with this knowledge in mind, it's impossible not to be able to pin Little Richards' signature style and voice to the tune, but divorced from that knowledge, and it's probably been over a decade since & # 39; I had listened to the original, had forgotten that I would be listening to Little Richard for most of my childhood.

Certainly, there are greater accomplishments than this in his dazzled belt, but this one really hit me. I'm not saying that it would remove any of the other songs mentioned above for most of the iconic ones, but I am saying that it could appear on the list.

If you are looking for some images to accompany your Little Richard in memoriam singalong, I have checked out Getty for some of the amazing looks below. There may be many who have referenced it over the years, but there will only be one Little Richard.

