RHOP: Atlanta megachurch pastor Jamal Bryant denies having another child with a church member while dating Gizelle Bryant

Jamal Bryant and Real Housewives of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant have decided to give it another try. Unfortunately, their meeting has been riddled with malicious rumors.

Over the past week, reports have surfaced that Jamal welcomed a boy not too long ago with one of the parishioners from his Atlanta megachurch. Because infidelity and a son out of wedlock was the reason his first union with Gizelle came to an end, it didn't take long to believe the rumor.

However, Jamal wanted to make it clear that the allegations were false because his children are old enough to understand now.

Bryant shared a video in which he said: & # 39; Reckless and irresponsible bloggers who continued without facts, without evidence, and I could add, no truth to make unfounded accusations that I fathered a baby in April, May, February, January. Here in Atlanta. And I was hiding this baby from a mother in Atlanta or in my church. That number one is 1,000% fake … 1,000% faulty. Last days I usually don't say anything. Michelle Obama informed us … "when they go down, we go up." If it were just for me, I could bear it, ignore it and move on, but I have to think about my daughters, who are now from the Internet age, that these falsehoods must be read by cowards, who write things without limits.

The pastor went one step further to announce that he has been serving blogs with documents to post fake news.

This occurs after sources claim that Jamal and Gizelle are allegedly together for the RHOP argument.

However, the couple cheerfully took those rumors by posting a photo along with a caption that read, "You better stop reading those blogs !! @tell @gizellebryant I need that money. LOL Aimed at teaching classes on the principles of CO parenting. Know your role … turn the script around! Don't do it by the gram! Don't treat life as a show, it will impact your family's reality! "

Ad

Real Housewives of Potomac will return in late summer.



Post views:

0 0