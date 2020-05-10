Restaurant owner Che Fico will likely repay his aid loan – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTMLbd38dcbb3509de4797c86df7bd4a111616%%MINIFYHTMLbd38dcbb3509de4797c86df7bd4a111617%

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – Since opening two years ago, Che Fico in San Francisco has been considered one of the best new restaurants in the country, but co-owner David Nayfeld said he was barely making ends meet.

%MINIFYHTMLbd38dcbb3509de4797c86df7bd4a111618%%MINIFYHTMLbd38dcbb3509de4797c86df7bd4a111619%

"We were surviving, in terms of making enough money to save a little bit and gradually get out of debt for building a restaurant here in San Francisco," Nayfeld told KPIX 5. "So the truth is, the industry here, and the industry across the country has been on life support for quite some time. "

So when the government first launched its forgivable loan or PPP program, it was seen as a lifeline for small businesses. Nayfeld received his funding about two weeks ago. Now, Nayfled said he is more than likely to return it.

"One of the misconceptions about the loan is that you can spend it on payment, and people assume that means that for every dollar withdrawn, you can be forgiven for a dollar," he said. "And that's not the way it works."

%MINIFYHTMLbd38dcbb3509de4797c86df7bd4a111620%

The PPP loan requires companies to demonstrate that at least 75% of the money went to payroll costs and to maintain their staff before the crisis within 8 weeks of receiving the funds. But many restaurants are operating on skeleton teams.

The timeline is a big part of the problem, Nayfeld said.

For example, Che Fico would need to accumulate 1,200 weekly hours of work for the loan to be forgiven. With the refugee order in place for three more weeks, it would be impossible to put all of your suspended personnel back on the payroll.

"It is a complete question mark about whether or not the loan will become a debt that is on your balance sheet and will end up being something that will sink your business in the future, or something that will be forgiven," said Nayfeld.

You are close to using cash, due to the uncertainty of companies going back to a normal rate.

Nayfeld said she joined a call to city hall with Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi last week, and she said she planned to propose in the next stimulus bill that the PPP timeline be extended.