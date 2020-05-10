Researchers found a new way to treat snakebite victims – BGR

A new research study claims that administering oral medication to snakebite victims can inhibit venom from taking hold, giving victims more time to seek adequate medical care.

Poisonous snakes can kill more than 100,000 people a year, a much higher number than the deaths resulting from the murder hornet that everyone is talking about right now.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

If you've been paying attention to the news lately, you may have seen some concern about the killer hornets, also known as Asian giant hornets, invading the United States. While killer hornets look like the things nightmares are made of, the truth is, they only kill a handful of people each year and aren't really a threat to humans. Indeed, killer hornets, which can sometimes be over 2 inches long, are dangerous because of the threat they pose to local honey bee populations, not people.

Interestingly, though perhaps not surprisingly, snakes pose a far more dangerous threat to humans. In fact, there tend to be more snake-related deaths, on average, in a single week than bee or hornet-related deaths over the course of an entire year. According to data from the World Health Organization (WHO), between 80,000 and 140,000 people die each year from snakebites. Historically, one of the inherent problems in reducing that number is that snake bites often occur in nature, and getting the proper treatment often requires a clinical setting and intravenous administration of antivenom. However, a new research study may provide a new treatment option to help keep snakebite victims alive until proper treatment can be given.

According to new research from the Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine, giving victims of snakebites oral medications in the form of "dimercaprol (also called British anti-Lewisite) and its 2,3-dimercapto-1-propanesulfonic acid derivative ( DMPS) "was found to temporarily inhibit the effectiveness of viper snakebite venom. Additionally, the drug was found to be even more potent when later combined with traditional antivenom medication.

%MINIFYHTMLda76935a1f417f3f0ed32e8506791afd14%

The team paper suggests that DMPS could be reused as an oral medication to treat snakebite victims shortly after a bite, and before they travel to a health facility. While antivenom may still be needed once the patient reaches a clinical setting, early DMPS treatment has the potential to save lives and limbs in the world's poorest communities by eliminating delays in treatment.

"The benefits of using a compound like DMPS is that it is already a licensed drug that has been shown to be safe and affordable," Professor Nicholas Casewell said of the research. "The fact that it can effectively neutralize flaked viper venoms in poisoning models underscores the promise of this medication as an early prehospital therapeutic intervention for snakes like life-threatening snake bites."

Image Source: FLPA / Shutterstock