Reports – Up News Info Los Angeles

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Reports - CBS Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Legendary R,amp;B singer Betty Wright died at the age of 66, according to multiple published reports.

Celebrity websites TMZ.com and Billboard reported the death on Sunday.

Chaka Khan on May 2 had pointed out that Wright needed prayers. Khan had tweeted:

Wright had reportedly been diagnosed with cancer last year, TMZ.com reported. A cause of death has not been published.

Up News Info Los Angeles had not independently confirmed Wright's death at the time of publication.

This is news in development. More information will be added as soon as it is available.

%MINIFYHTML1aae81b4a397489e185d62169af8098f17%

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here