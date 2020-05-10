Reports – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Legendary R,amp;B singer Betty Wright died at the age of 66, according to multiple published reports.

Celebrity websites TMZ.com and Billboard reported the death on Sunday.

Chaka Khan on May 2 had pointed out that Wright needed prayers. Khan had tweeted:

Calling all my #PrayWarriors The | My dear sister Betty Wright @MsBettyWright, now he needs all your prayers.

"What will be, will be | Whatever it is will be,quot;

In the name of Jesus we pray for Sister Betty

All My Love Chaka pic.twitter.com/krQcfWFl5r %MINIFYHTML1aae81b4a397489e185d62169af8098f16% – 🎼 💜 (@ChakaKhan) May 2, 2020

Wright had reportedly been diagnosed with cancer last year, TMZ.com reported. A cause of death has not been published.

Up News Info Los Angeles had not independently confirmed Wright's death at the time of publication.

This is news in development. More information will be added as soon as it is available.