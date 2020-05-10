Reginae Carter Praises Her Mother Toya Johnson for Mother's Day – Read her emotional message

Reginae Carter shared an emotional post on her social media account to celebrate Mother's Day. He wrote a tearful message for his mother, Toya Johnson, and shared a really sweet video that you can see for yourselves below.

‘Happy Mother's Day ❤️ I just wanted to share a little Lil of this amazing day! My whole perspective on my mother changed after this day! I earned a certain respect for her! Mom, you are super woman, you do it all! I appreciate you and I hope you feel it today and every other day ❤️ As I write this, I am crying because you are a good mother, you have behaved very well, no matter what happens. You are a great example. A trophy mom! No matter what they say, you have done everything right in my eyes. You have prepared me to grow in this world, you gave me the knowledge that I will have forever! I will always go to war for you because I have seen you fight against so many and not allow a single hair to be touched! I love you so much mom ❤️Thanks for my sister and thank you, grandmother, 🙏🏾for this wonderful human being ✨ @toyajohnson ’, Nae subtitled in her video.

One fan wrote, "Happy Mother's Day to the most beautiful woman I've ever hoped to enjoy her day," and another follower said, "I always think of you when I watch this video."

Someone else posted: "I just saw her on my TV talking about,quot; sitting in front of the killer "" and someone else wrote, "Happy Mother's Day, beautiful, I really can't wait until I meet everyone (email protected ) "

One commenter said, "That was a mom move," this is her song "babbbbyyyy if we don't do anything else, we brag about our babies !!!!"

Another person said, "Happy Mother's Day to @toyajohnson and all the mothers out there!" we spend as much as women. God bless you all ".

Aside from this, Toya has a new series with her family, and recently uploaded the first episode.



