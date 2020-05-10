Rapper Kash Doll gets a new Bentley truck from her Sugar Daddy!

Rapper Kash Doll just bought a new $ 300K Bentley truck. And the truck was given to her by her new boyfriend, whom she calls her "sugar daddy."

Kash entered Instagram to show his new gift (see video above).

And when asked how he was able to extract such a luxurious gift from his baby, Kash Doll told fans that he earned the luxury truck. According to the rapper, he deserves the truck because it has a "Bentley p ** sy,quot;.

Here are photos of his truck:

So who is your sugar daddy? Well, according to online reports, Kash Doll's baby is a wealthy African businessman. Here are photos of him:

Kash Doll, whose real name is Arkeisha Antoinette Knight, is a rapper who signed with Republic Records. She is best known for her singles "For Everybody,quot; and "Ice Me Out,quot;, the latter of which became the lead single from her debut album Stacked. Kash Doll has collaborated with artists such as Meek Mill, Big Sean, Iggy Azalea, K. Michelle, and Summer Walker.