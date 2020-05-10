Rapper Jeezy & # 39; registers & # 39; with BMF after 50 Cent called him

After allegedly dodging his calls and text messages, Jeezy finally "checked in,quot; with BMF co-founder Southwest T, who was released from prison last week.

50 Cent had a busy week on social media, so his personal mission was to exploit everyone who avoided contacting BMF co-founder Southwest T after being released early from prison.

Southwest T is the brother of Big Meech, and was one of the leaders in his main drug operation, which had chapters across the country and raised hundreds of millions of dollars.

Curtis "50 Cent,quot; Jackson appeared on social media and called several different people and told them it was time to pay, including Diddy, Irv Gotti, and Jeezy.

Here's him putting Jeezy on Blast:

Until now, Diddy has already paid off his debt. The music mogul, who had ties to BMF in the past, already contacted Southwest T earlier this week.

But Irv Gotti allegedly has not complied.

And as far as Jeezy is concerned, he wasn't willing to get in trouble with Fiddy or BMF. He made sure to connect with the newly released man.

Here's Southwest T, confirming that Jeezy signed up: