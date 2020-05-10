Rapper Jeezy & # 39; registers & # 39; with BMF after 50 Cent called him

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

After allegedly dodging his calls and text messages, Jeezy finally "checked in,quot; with BMF co-founder Southwest T, who was released from prison last week.

50 Cent had a busy week on social media, so his personal mission was to exploit everyone who avoided contacting BMF co-founder Southwest T after being released early from prison.

Southwest T is the brother of Big Meech, and was one of the leaders in his main drug operation, which had chapters across the country and raised hundreds of millions of dollars.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here