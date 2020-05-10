R,amp;B singer Betty Wright dies at 66

Sadly, another music legend has passed away.

Just a day ago, the music world lost Little Richard and Andre Harrell. On Sunday, multiple outlets (including Essence, TMZ and others) reported that the soul singer Betty Wright died.

She was 66 years old.

At this time, it is unknown what caused the death of the legendary singer. However, Chaka khan He hinted that something was wrong with Wright earlier this month.

"Calling all my #PrayWarriors | My dear sister, Betty Wright @MsBettyWright, now she needs all your prayers." Khan shared on Twitter May 2.

Wright is best known for her popular R,amp;B hits like "Tonight Is the Night,quot;, "No Pain, (No Gain)", "Clean Up Woman,quot; and "Girls Can & # 39; t Do What the Guys Do,quot;, to name Some.

Also, the soul singer appeared on the reality TV series, Making the band, where she acted as vocal coach. He also partnered with The Roots for the film project, Betty Wright: The Movie.