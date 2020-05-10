R,amp;B singer Betty Wright dies at 66

Paul Bergen / Redferns / Getty Images
Sadly, another music legend has passed away.
Just a day ago, the music world lost Little Richard and Andre Harrell. On Sunday, multiple outlets (including Essence, TMZ and others) reported that the soul singer Betty Wright died.
She was 66 years old.
At this time, it is unknown what caused the death of the legendary singer. However, Chaka khan He hinted that something was wrong with Wright earlier this month.
"Calling all my #PrayWarriors | My dear sister, Betty Wright @MsBettyWright, now she needs all your prayers." Khan shared on Twitter May 2.
Wright is best known for her popular R,amp;B hits like "Tonight Is the Night,quot;, "No Pain, (No Gain)", "Clean Up Woman,quot; and "Girls Can & # 39; t Do What the Guys Do,quot;, to name Some.
Also, the soul singer appeared on the reality TV series, Making the band, where she acted as vocal coach. He also partnered with The Roots for the film project, Betty Wright: The Movie.
Upon learning of Wright's passing, many celebrities and fans have shared his grief.
Eric West wrote in Twitter"Wow! I didn't expect to wake up to the news that legendary soul singer Betty Wright passed away. 2020 has been a year to remember. I was watching her #Unsung special a few weeks ago! Rest in power!"
"Waking up to the news that another of our legends has passed away is something I just can't get used to. My heart hurts. Tears hurt." Sy Smith expressed. "Sending love to your family, your children, your friends. Thank you for teaching us Miss Betty."
Leon Neyfakh shared a sweet antidote about the late singer.
"RIP Betty Wright. Here she is 6 years ago telling me the story of @djkhaled convincing her to record the hook for 'sanctified.' She was falling asleep when he called." wrote.
ME! The news has contacted Wright's team for further clarification of his death.
