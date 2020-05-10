Queen Elizabeth will remain at Windsor Castle indefinitely – Up News Info

Queen Elizabeth will remain isolated at Windsor Castle with Prince Philip and will avoid her annual summer stay at Balmoral, according to British press accounts.

The 94-year-old queen and 99-year-old Prince Philip have been in the castle since March due to the threat of coronavirus infection, which is far more deadly for older people.

Buckingham Palace will be closed during the summer and events including Trooping the Color and Her Majesty's Garden Parties will be canceled.

The isolation marks what is believed to be Queen Elizabeth's longest absence from official duties in her 68-year reign. While there is no time frame for the resumption of duties, the fall has been noted as the earliest possible date.

While isolated, the Queen and Prince Felipe are being cared for by small domestic staff. He still has a weekly audience with the Prime Minister by phone and receives boxes of government documents daily.

The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh generally return from Windsor in May before an annual break at Balmoral in July.