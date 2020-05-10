Pueblo South hires Shannan Lane as the first woman at the school to coach the men's basketball team – Up News Info

The Pueblo South boys' basketball team met Friday with their new head coach in a video conference to learn how a local hoop icon will tackle their work while breaking traditional gender roles.

Shannan Lane was hired last week to join a small roster of women in Colorado history to coach a high school boys' basketball team.

"I am excited by the challenge," Lane told Up News Info. “I appreciate that South has hired me and taken that step. There aren't many high schools that hire a woman as a children's basketball coach. Who knows if they even have many opportunities? There probably aren't many women applying for those jobs.

"I just praise the South for doing something unique."

Lane is a Pueblo South graduate who starred in basketball prior to a four-year career at CSU-Pueblo. Lane's first job outside of college was in South as an assistant women's basketball coach. She was promoted to head coach in 2008.

Lane turned South into a girls' hoop power with a career record of 241-52, five league championships and four state game appearances. He resigned in 2019 after 11 seasons, but his training break would not last.

Southern athletic director Jarrett Sweckard sought a new male basketball coach this spring.

One candidate stood out above the rest.

"Everyone knows (Lane's) background in basketball at Pueblo, what a talented coach she is and what she can do," Sweckard said. "Several years ago, she mentioned that if we had another opening from the boys, she might be interested. That's where it led. … She is very competitive and has always been a student of the game. She does a great job with him. cinema and prepare equipment for opponents ".

Lane joins about 10 women in Colorado history to coach men's basketball in the state, according to CHSAA, with Gail Hook currently leading the boys' team at Erie High School. Lane is believed to be the first woman to coach a boy's basketball team in the history of Pueblo high schools, according to the Pueblo Chief.

Lane is aware that his training style may need adjustments to motivate young male athletes. However, raising two children gives you confidence in a smooth transition.

"I don't think like a kid, so it's going to be a change, of course," Lane said. "Throughout my years, I had to change my philosophy. I just need to know what I have."

The coronavirus pandemic has delayed Lane's rebuilding of southern basketball, but has already devoured the movie from last season's game. Southern boys have a strong hoop tradition with a pair of Class 4A state championships (1995, 2001).

However, the projected squad for Lane 2020-21 lacks a significant high-level presence. Postseason deep runs will require player development. Lane has taken the opportunity to demonstrate that excellent basketball training is truly universal.

Her offseason message to the boys at Pueblo South ushered in a new era of basketball at school.

"I said to the guys," You better come in the best shape of your life on July 1, "Lane said." We have a lot to accomplish. "