President Donald Trump's Tweetstorm – The Sunday Edition – Up News Info

It's Mother's Day, and President Donald Trump saluted the world's mothers in his tweet storm.

It was also a time for the Tweet Commander to celebrate the reopening of Trump Los Angeles Golf Course, the election of Officer John Catanzara as head of the Chicago Police Union (he has long been critical of that department and government officials. of the city) and a storm of retweets from the experts and politicians who support the president in his claims of irregularities in the investigation of Russia, Russia and Russia.

Amid praise, there was criticism of criticism of his pandemic actions by the Obama administration.

We will add to communications as more arrive. The storm of tweets so far:

HAPPY MOTHER'S DAY! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2020

Congratulations to Officer John Catanzara on being elected President of the Chicago Police Union. He always "does the job". #MAGA @foxandfriends – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2020 %MINIFYHTMLba395c5047a59edf518a9481895baf8314%

We are getting excellent marks for managing the CoronaVirus pandemic, especially the very early BAN of people from China, the infectious source, entering the United States. Compare that to the Obama / Sleepy Joe disaster known as H1N1 swine flu. Bad brands, bad polls, I had no idea! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2020