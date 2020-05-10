President Donald Trump's Tweetstorm – The Sunday Edition – Up News Info

It's Mother's Day, and President Donald Trump saluted the world's mothers in his tweet storm.
It was also a time for the Tweet Commander to celebrate the reopening of Trump Los Angeles Golf Course, the election of Officer John Catanzara as head of the Chicago Police Union (he has long been critical of that department and government officials. of the city) and a storm of retweets from the experts and politicians who support the president in his claims of irregularities in the investigation of Russia, Russia and Russia.
Amid praise, there was criticism of criticism of his pandemic actions by the Obama administration.
We will add to communications as more arrive. The storm of tweets so far:
