Pregnant Katy Perry performs Baby Mine during Disney singing

Katy Perry He got into The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II on Sunday and sang the beloved lullaby "Baby Mine,quot;, but of course she went the extra mile.

The American Idol singer and judge performed the song while wearing a costume of Dumbo's mother, with her poodle, Nugget, dressed as Dumbo.

As fans know, the song first appeared in the 1941 animated film. Dumbo and has been an appreciated piece ever since.

The song selection was certainly adequate for Perry, considering that he is expecting a small one. The 13-time Grammy nominee is pregnant with her first child. She is expecting a girl with a fiancé Orlando Bloom later this year.

Perry announced the happy news at the end of his "Never Worn White,quot; music video in March. Since then, she has kept fans updated on her pregnancy trip, like posting photos of her tummy and talking about her cravings. She also recently told her followers that social distancing has forced her to "slow down." In addition, a source intervened in the home life of the 35-year-old singer and 43-year-old actor in the midst of the global coronavirus pandemic in April.