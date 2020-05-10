Pregnant Katy Perry performs Baby Mine during Disney singing

Katy Perry He got into The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II on Sunday and sang the beloved lullaby "Baby Mine,quot;, but of course she went the extra mile.
The American Idol singer and judge performed the song while wearing a costume of Dumbo's mother, with her poodle, Nugget, dressed as Dumbo.
As fans know, the song first appeared in the 1941 animated film. Dumbo and has been an appreciated piece ever since.
The song selection was certainly adequate for Perry, considering that he is expecting a small one. The 13-time Grammy nominee is pregnant with her first child. She is expecting a girl with a fiancé Orlando Bloom later this year.
Perry announced the happy news at the end of his "Never Worn White,quot; music video in March. Since then, she has kept fans updated on her pregnancy trip, like posting photos of her tummy and talking about her cravings. She also recently told her followers that social distancing has forced her to "slow down." In addition, a source intervened in the home life of the 35-year-old singer and 43-year-old actor in the midst of the global coronavirus pandemic in April.
"They have had ups and downs like anyone else. It is difficult to be trapped at home and eager to stay healthy," said a source. "They were excited about their wedding and everything changed very quickly. They have had to adjust their lifestyle and everything they do. It has not been easy. But they are also grateful for this time and for being able to slow down and really be together. One Once the baby arrives, they know it won't be calm like that again. They are trying to appreciate everything right now and just take things as they come one day at a time. It has been a little stressful for Katy to be pregnant during this period. health, but she feels very lucky that they are healthy and that she can hope to become a mother. "
You can see the performance below!
Perry was not the only celebrity who performed during the singing. Idina menzel, Ben platt, Halsey, John Legend, Jennifer Hudson, Shakira, Rebel Wilson and Josh Gad They were just a few of the other big names in the star-studded lineup.
In addition to bringing some Disney magic to viewers, the virtual event helped raise awareness about Feeding America.
