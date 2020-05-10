Pregnant Gigi Hadid says she hopes to emulate her mother Yolanda

A mother's day to remember!

Gigi hadid He's showing his mother how much he loves her on this special vacation, as he enjoys his first celebration as a mom-to-be. As many know, the supermodel is expecting her first child with Zayn Malik.

On Sunday morning, the 25-year-old star took a moment on Instagram to pay tribute to Yolanda Hadid.

"The best I could ask for," Gigi's sweet post began. "Happy Mother's Day to whom I will do my best to emulate. I love you beyond words @ yolanda.I said you are a superhero!"

The supermodel included a photo of her and her mother enjoying a beach day when she was a little girl. The image also showed a pregnant Yolanda, who was possibly wearing Bella Hadid or Anwar Hadid.

"Thank you my love,quot;, the first Beverly Hills Royal Housewives Star commented with a heart and praying emoji hands.