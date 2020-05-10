Pregnant Gigi Hadid says she hopes to emulate her mother Yolanda

A mother's day to remember!
Gigi hadid He's showing his mother how much he loves her on this special vacation, as he enjoys his first celebration as a mom-to-be. As many know, the supermodel is expecting her first child with Zayn Malik.
On Sunday morning, the 25-year-old star took a moment on Instagram to pay tribute to Yolanda Hadid.
"The best I could ask for," Gigi's sweet post began. "Happy Mother's Day to whom I will do my best to emulate. I love you beyond words @ yolanda.I said you are a superhero!"
The supermodel included a photo of her and her mother enjoying a beach day when she was a little girl. The image also showed a pregnant Yolanda, who was possibly wearing Bella Hadid or Anwar Hadid.
"Thank you my love,quot;, the first Beverly Hills Royal Housewives Star commented with a heart and praying emoji hands.
Soon after, Gigi posted a collage of photos of herself and Yolanda in their Instagram stories. Many from when she was a little girl, while others were from recent red carpet events.
Last month, the 25-year-old star confirmed her pregnancy during an interview with Jimmy Fallon.
"Obviously, we wish we had announced on our own terms, but we are very excited and happy and grateful for the good wishes and support of everyone," he shared with the nightly host at Tonight's show.
She added: "Especially during this time … it is a nice glimmer of hope to be able to be at home and to be together and really experience it day by day."
Gigi and Zayn are rumored to be having a girl, however the couple have yet to address speculation about their little one's gender.
Additionally, Yolanda recently shared her enthusiasm for her daughter's pregnancy.
"Still amazed, our little secret leaked to the press," she told the Dutch broadcast. RTL Boulevard (in a statement that was translated into English).
"Of course we are very excited. I am excited to become Oma in September, especially after I lost my mother so recently," said the former True housewives The star continued. "But this is the beauty of life; a soul abandons us and a new one enters. We feel very blessed."
All in all, this will definitely be an unforgettable Mother's Day for the family.
