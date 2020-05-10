Porsha Williams trending on Twitter after an epic RHOA meeting: Eva Marcille reacts to Porsha's threat to hit her

Everyone was eager to see Kenya Moore and Nene Leakes come face to face at the Real Housewives of Atlanta gathering. However, it was the fight between Porsha Williams and Eva Marcille that led the first part of the sit-in.

Porsha and Eva were friends until the mother of one saw the scene in which Eva referred to baby Pilar as "Dennis with a bow,quot; and that Porsha should be concerned about her "caesarean scar,quot; rather than what Eva is doing.

The Dish Nation host came ready to read and social media was torched.

A Twitter user tweeted: ‘Porsha is legit RUNNING this meeting. Reading Eva every time she speaks. Hyping Nene and vice versa It also comes with receipts against Kenya. LAWD. #RHOA #RHOAReunion ".

Another said: ‘Porsha said Eva's breasts are social spacers and that the cameras focused on them #RHOA ".

This user added: ‘Eva mentions that the C-section scar like that same scar didn't put food on her table … Porsha gave you a baby radio job. #RHOAReunion ".

While this tweet referred to the old receipts that Kenya mentioned at the meeting.

‘Of course, Porsha and Nene talked to each other when they were NOT friends duh … they talked to each other via text message, let's stop trying to reach something that is not there #RHOA #RHOAReunion ".

During one of her reading sessions on Eva, she threatened to hit her!

Marcille turned to Up News Info's Instagram Live to answer where all the malice between her and Williams comes from.

The Top Model believes that Porsha is angry about having a fight. She insists that the discussion was not towards baby Pilar, but rather something suspicious that she said about Porsha, since they always make shady comments about each other.

What did you think of the first part of the meeting? Who was your favorite?



