Porsha Williams is having the best time of her life with her family – watch the sweet videos

Porsha Williams is having fun with her baby, Pilar Jhena, and her great-grandmother. Check out the videos that Porsha shared on her social media account below.

‘#Swipe Ok soooooo My grandmother Iona did 50 push-ups at age * 83 looks so easy in my previous post so we gave it a try! Baby️ Baby my mom @msdianeofficial * 62 and I * 38 have been eating our best life and WE FAILED this challenge, but @pilarjhena loved every moment 😂 #GrannyIonaPushUpChallenge 🙅🏽‍♀️🤯🥴 Lawd ima do a little workout next week … My 83-year-old grandmother is enough inspiration for me! * See previous post Birthday Fun with Grandma Iona 🥳 #Blessed # 4generations ’, Porsha captioned her post.

A follower said, "PJ is like that drunk friend you can't deliver overnight," and someone else posted this: "LOL. PJ was just trying to help you all 😂 too cute !! Happy Mother's Day to you guys! , Beautiful ladies ".

Someone said: & # 39; PJ girl everywhere, she looks like idk what game this is from, but all I know is that I'm having fun & # 39 ;, and a follower posted this: & # 39; Omg, That's how big your baby is … Porsha always knew you would be a great mother, a wife … because you are a great human being.

Another follower said, "I love your mom, she is beautiful and you get 100 and her …" and someone else posted this: "Porsha and her Gma were fighting to start an IG challenge with the Lizards YES, hahaha."

A commentator exclaimed: Good! OrsPorsha … I love you girl … I didn't take you seriously (not that it matters) but when. You became a mom … I saw you differently … You have a beautiful heart and you really love PJ … She is so blessed to have you … haha ​​… I always say that I love your sister and mom too … You are blessed to have each other.

In other news, Porsha shared some new photos from outside. She is wearing a beautiful fitted dress that shows off her curvy body.



