Porsha Williams is celebrating her grandmother's birthday! Take a look at the beautiful photos with Baby PJ and his great grandmother

Porsha Williams celebrates her mother's mother's birthday! Pilar's great-grandmother Jhena McKinley couldn't be happier as she holds baby PJ in her arms, as you'll see in the photo below.

‘Happy birthday Grandma Iona !! I love you so much I thank God for you and wish many more (email protected) #MyMothersMother, "wrote Porsha in her post.

A follower said: ‘Happy Birthday 😍 I know he's down there somewhere! I can't believe I still have such good knees! "#Grandmagoals,quot;, and someone else posted this message: "Wait a minute!" Is she from your mother, MOM? !!!!!!

A commenter wrote: ‘PJ's smile is priceless! You guys made a masterpiece here, Porsha, "and someone else posted this:" Little PJ is losing her babies and looks like she's getting high. "

Another commenter said, 'Awwwww … this is her baby daddy … and happy birthday granny … looking great,' and another follower posted this: "Oh wow, she's the second person I've seen with the name. from Iona … I just knew my grandmother had that name. "

A fan said: ‘PJ is smiling. Great-grandmother must be something special, "and someone else posted this:" PJ, you are so beautiful. I just want to love you. Porsha and Dennis both are so blessed! "

Another follower wrote: ‘Happy Birthday Mom! look at that pop pudding. "

A fan wrote: Feliz Happy Birthday! OMG, you look fantastic "Mrs. Diane's Mother,quot;, and someone else said, "Must be Mrs. Diane's mother because she's fine."

As you can see, many people praise Diane's mother, Porsha's grandmother.

Porsha made headlines not long ago when she jumped onto Instagram where she deleted all of her photos with fiance Dennis McKinley.

Ad

the Atlanta Real Housewives Star has deleted all vacations, vacations, dinner and dance photos with Dennis, leaving fans confused.



Post views:

0 0