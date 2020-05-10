Police: New Hampshire woman caught speeding twice in 15 minutes

ROCHESTER, New York (AP) – A New Hampshire woman who was detained for speeding twice in 15 minutes was charged with reckless operation and released on bail, according to state police.

Nicole George, 31, was reportedly arrested by a New Hampshire State Police soldier Saturday for driving 90 miles per hour (145 km / h) on the Spaulding Turnpike in Newington. Approximately 13 minutes later, George was seen driving 111 miles per hour (180 kilometers per hour) on Route 16 in Rochester and was arrested.

Authorities also found around 40 grams of fentanyl and a small amount of methamphetamine in their possession. Dover's George is also expected to face additional drug charges.

Efforts to determine if George is represented by an attorney were unsuccessful on Sunday.