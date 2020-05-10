Pink talks about her and her son Jamison's experience with COVID-19

Pink takes advantage of the Mother's Day holiday weekend as an opportunity to reflect on her recent battle with the coronavirus with her three-year-old son, Jameson. In an essay for NBC News, the singer writes about her experience with the virus and how the pandemic has affected mothers.

Pink opened her essay by writing that she has been reflecting on the wonderful and challenging gift of time that quarantined life has meant to her and her children.

“Being a mother, teacher, cook, confidant and hunter of rough dreams at the same time is not a small thing. Moms everywhere, you're doing amazing, "wrote Pink.

He noted that parents everywhere are "defining a new normal,quot; for their children, and we still don't know the full effect of this pandemic because "the virus knows no limits."

Pink described her and Jameson's battle with the coronavirus as "the most physically and emotionally challenging experience,quot; she has been through as a mother. She explained that weeks after receiving her test results, her son was still sick and feverish. She called it a "terrifying moment,quot; because they did not know what was to come next.

“But our history is not unique; There are mothers across the United States and around the world who face this same uncertainty every day. Not all families, especially those living on reservations, or in refugee camps, slums, or favelas, can practice social distancing, "Pink wrote.

He also noted that in many parts of the world it can take hours to access water, and soap is often "an impossible luxury." the What about us The singer urged her fans to put themselves in the shoes of moms around the world and consider what they could do to help keep babies safe. Pink also asked in her essay how we can make sure they have access to the basic human rights that we have every day.

Pink revealed in early April that she and Jameson had tested positive for COVID-19, at which point she told her fans on Instagram that they both felt better, but Jameson "had the worst."

The singer kept a diary of her son's symptoms, and after three weeks she still had a temperature of 100 degrees. Pink called the experience a "roller coaster,quot; for both her and her son, but noted that her husband Carey Hart and daughter Willow have been "perfectly fine."



