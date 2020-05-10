Phaedra Parks celebrates the birthday of her son, Dylan

Phaedra Parks just celebrated the birthday of her son, Dylan. She shared a photo of him on her social media account along with a love message.

‘Yesterday my #President turned # 7 # birthday #drip from @childsplayclothing #HappyBirthday #Dylan 👑🎂🎉’ Phaedra captioned her post.

A follower said: ‘He and that outfit are the bomb !! Happy birthday, handsome, "and someone else posted this message:" Happy Mother's Day and happy birthday Luv Luvs … enjoy your special day and weekend! "

Someone else said, 'Awwwww look at that 😘 happy birthday young king', and a commenter posted this: 'I hope you had the best day of my life. I did something to him in my story. I don't think you have seen it now x hope for the kids to stay safe X & # 39 ;.

A follower posted: ‘Dylan 🙌🏾 So proud of my little friend ❤️ Happy Birthday’, and another fan wished Dylan a happy birthday too: ‘Not with the shoes on my good chair! Happy Birthday Mr President! "

Someone else said: ‘7 was a good year. Happy birthday to this cute cake, Mr. Personality! "And another follower posted this message:" Then fly! He got it from his mommy! Happy birthday young king !!

A commenter posted: Amo I love your little face !! Happy late birthday Mr. President with your brother's voice hahaha ".

Apart from this, Phaedra recently shared a video with her two children, Ayden and Dylan. These two kids couldn't be more excited, and if you watch the video, you'll also learn the reason!

‘#Mood when your # birthday is #tomorrow, and your outfit arrives just in time! Thanks @childsplayclothing for making sure it arrived on time. "You made these two #May babies the happiest kids in town!"

People raved about Phaedra's kids in the comments like there was no tomorrow. They said they have not seen such happy children in a long time.



