Paul Rudd's family got creative to celebrate their 51st birthday at home during closing

Marvel star Paul Rudd recently turned 51; And since she couldn't go out to celebrate her birthday, her family got creative with a party at home. Rudd and his wife, Julie Yaeger Rudd, recently joined Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton Morgan on their new AMC talk show. Friday night with the Morgan, and Julie revealed the idea that came to her for Paul's birthday.

Paul and Julie appeared on the show along with Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, and Julie explained that she and the children she shares with Paul, Jack, 14, and Darby, 10, created a treasure hunt for Paul's birthday. April 6.

Friday Night In with The Morgans has been a lot of fun, so let's keep having fun! Jeff and Hilarie want your questions! Do you want to know the strangest thing that has happened to them? Do you have any "Would you rather,quot; or "What if,quot; scenario? Any questions go! Share yours using #FridayNightIn! pic.twitter.com/FHKxDID5Mq – Talking Dead (@AMCTalkingDead) April 28, 2020

"We did a treasure hunt for him and we walked him around the house," Julie shared. "We made him go up and down the stairs and in every little place there was a Post-It that told him the next place to go."

Since they really couldn't give Paul a gift, Julie says they gave her coupons for different things like snuggling up with her daughter Darby, having breakfast in bed, and a massage.

Consuelos added that he had the same idea for his 24th wedding anniversary with Ripa on May 1. He said he gave coupons to Ripa and she showed them, including a coupon for a massage on the right foot and a coupon for a massage on the left foot.

For Jeffrey Dean Morgan's 54th birthday on April 22, Paul Rudd said he and his family threw a roll of toilet paper at their home to celebrate. the Ant Man Star said he and his family drove to the Morgan's house playing loud music and honking the horn.

Have you ever dreamed of dating Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton Morgan? Well, starting next Friday, you can spend YOUR Friday night with The Morgan! It all starts at 10 p.m. April 17 at AMC! Be sure to send them your questions using #FridayNightIn! pic.twitter.com/gfUloZLA1u – Talking Dead (@AMCTalkingDead) April 11, 2020

"Our kids were really nervous, they thought maybe you were going to call the police with us and we hoped you were," said Paul.

Friday night with the Morgan It has been so successful at AMC that the network ordered four more episodes earlier this week. The Walking Dead star and the One Tree Hill alum has been hosting the video chat series from his farm in New York state since mid-April

"Friday Night In was an experiment that worked!" said Sarah Barnett, president of AMC Networks & # 39; Entertainment Group and AMC Studios. "It worked because the Morgan's are effortless and charming hosts, and the conversations with their friends are encouraging, hilarious, sweet, easy to relate to, playful and meaningful."



