Our 16 favorite gadgets to help care for and entertain children

School is out for the foreseeable future, babysitters are isolating themselves at home, daycare has closed, and play dates have been canceled. Your children now depend on you for 24-hour care, education and fun. So what can you do to improve your days and theirs?

We asked parents of Vox Media what they have been using to help them care for, teach, and entertain their children at home. These are some of the responses we got.

(Note: If you plan to use a Nest Cam or other Internet-connected camera as a children's monitor, you can refer to this article on how to protect Nest and other devices.)

Take care of the little ones

Baby connect

I love the Baby Connect app to keep track of baby schedules and health stuff. It supports multiple children (perfect for those with twins / multiples) and allows adding multiple users / parents / babysitters / babysitters / doctors as users to add records.

Melissa young

Engineering manager, revenue experience

(I agree) in the Baby Connect app. It has a lot of features that we don't use, but we've always used it to track head height / weight / size, and it immediately displays percentile and growth charts.

Ed Clinton

Senior Product Manager, Choir

Sprout baby

Sprout lets you keep track of food, medications, and more. It is especially helpful in that newborn period when you lose all short-term memory and the concept of time. With Sprout, I was able to dial when I fed the baby, and I didn't have to rely on my clouded brain to remember. My husband and I still use it to remember when we gave our son, now almost two, Tylenol or another medication. You can share it with various family members so everyone has the information.

Anna North

Senior Reporter, Vox.com

Monitor the children

Dropcam (now Nest Cam)

I loved using our Dropcam as a baby monitor (eventually having two for our two children). It is easy to use and multiple people can simultaneously watch, play and capture videos. There were several organic moments that I could save in a priceless video (as my son first said, "Mom,quot; and my daughter comforting and singing to my son at night).

Jory Ruscio

Full stack senior engineer, data

(Note: Dropcam cameras have been replaced by Nest Cams.)

Cloud Baby Monitor

The Cloud Baby Monitor app has saved us a few times when our normal camera / monitor settings didn't have the range we needed. You can send push notifications when it detects sound in the room, which is very useful.

Ed Clinton

DXR-8 children's optics

I have the Infant Optics DXR-8 in my children's rooms and in my in-laws' rooms. It is an amazing video monitor and you can also talk through it, so if I am two stories away and my son is awake and worried, I can tell him that I am coming and he calms down.

Erin bakst

SVP, people and culture

Alexa / Echo

Our favorite baby tech is Alexa – we use this non-stop! With my first baby, I was terrible recording all the things I needed. So with this baby, I used Alexa. As in: "Alexa, register that I'm feeding the baby 6 ounces." "Alexa, record that the baby pooped." "Alexa, set an alarm for three hours for bottle one,quot; (since after three hours, the bottle is bad). I didn't have to write anything, it was so easy! Then we would use Alexa's "ocean sounds,quot; for when she slept.

Heather Savatta

Concert solutions

(I agree) on Alexa / Echo. We use it as a timeout timer. We teach our children to say "Alexa STOP,quot; very quickly. Also, you can use the Echo as a monitor if you want. You can use your phone to take advantage of it as a listening device.

Melissa young

Philips Hue bulbs

In a few years, I may regret having let my children grow up with Alexa in their lives. But as I continue to put the babies to bed, I appreciate the dimmable voice and hands-free lights. They have allowed us to take our daughters upstairs and change diapers in the middle of the night, without tripping over toys or fear of waking them up with a sudden burst of light on their faces. "Alexa, put the lights on 1 percent,quot; could be the most pronounced phrase in our house these days.

Sean Hollister

Senior News Editor, The Verge

VTech Audio Baby Monitor

I love my VTech videoless baby monitor. It costs around $ 30 and works incredibly well without any of the static that many monitors have, and it's nice to have something that is just audio. We also have a Nest Cam that works like a video monitor when we want to see what's going on, but we've found that audio meets our notification purposes and keeps tabs on the new parenting panic it can develop from being able to see your baby / toddler sleeps all the time

Miriam Nissly

Assistant to the General Council

(I can answer) on the VTech monitor! For the video, we used the Lollipop baby monitor, which is totally fine but depends on Wi-Fi, so we thought it would be nice to have a backup just in case.

Tara Long

Executive producer, Polígono

Children activities.

Osmo

For ages five to 12

We are fans of Osmo games for preschool plus. Playing Osmo is a much-loved activity for my three children, ages three, five, and seven. The physical parts allow for a much more interactive and tactile experience. The games are entertaining and educational. From exploring physics, making pizzas and calculating change, and coding, kids are busy for hours.

Jory Ruscio

Lego Education WeDo 2.0 Basic Set

For ages seven and up

My son had a lot of fun with this set. Great concept when using a toy that kids are already familiar with (Lego) and introducing them to programming and robots. I love how my child will follow the step-by-step instructions to the end and then modify the suggested schedule to do something different. It is both run and open.

Jory Ruscio

ABCmouse.com Academy of Early Learning

For ages two to eight

We recently got on the ABCmouse train for our five year old and it is surprisingly cool. The graphics are very 2002, but they keep her entertained for about an hour a day.

Abigail Aronofsky

Brand Strategy Director

Google Chromecast

I love Google Chromecast because we try to minimize screen time on our handheld at home, and that basically allows me to stream whatever they want to see or do on my phone on the TV screen.

Esther Cohen

Social Media Manager, The Verge

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition

On paper, there are many things that make Fire Edition tablets for kids attractive to parents. They all come with a bulky rubber sleeve that makes it easy to hold and hard to break. If your child breaks it, Amazon offers two years of worry-free protection. And each Kids Edition tablet comes with a subscription to Amazon's FreeTime service, which allows parents to control what content is available and set time limits for how long kids can use the tablet each day.

In practice, tablets are objectively terrible. The interface is confusing, performance is slow and slow, and the battery life leaves a lot to be desired. All of those things matter to me, a professional product reviewer, but for my five and eight-year-olds, the Fire Tablets we returned for a couple of vacations are their favorite toys. They use them to play, to watch Sponge Bob Square Pants, and maybe occasionally read a book. On road trips, when we used to take them, they were indispensable to keep them happy and busy and let me worry about joining the interstate.

While we're trapped at home for the foreseeable future, we do have to aggressively spread out access to tablets so that kids don't spend all their waking moments staring at them. I wish they were more useful to help with school work, they are still mainly gaming and entertainment machines, but my kids don't seem to mind that they are not.

Dan Seifert

Assistant Director, The Verge

Get to sleep

Hatch Rest +

The Hatch Rest + is basically the most elegant white noise machine in the world. I love it because you can control it through your phone; It can be a monitor, it has programmable settings so it automatically turns on for bedtime and nap, and you can create an alarm clock setting with different noises or lights. It has a rechargeable battery so you can unplug it and move it around the house if necessary.

I have one in my two children's rooms. When my son is making noise while baby is napping, we will upload his white noise in the app. It is really convenient! Oh, and the speaker is bi-directional so you can speak through it from your phone.

Lauren Williams

SVP and editor in chief, Vox and Recode

I also used the Hatch Rest. It is programmable from your phone with schedules, and can be used as a nursery night light, wake-up trigger light, sound machine, etc.

Melissa young

Dohm Classic white noise machine

Dohm is great because it is natural noise. We still use it today. White noise is a must when you live in a city, have a squeaky house, or have siblings sharing a room.

Jory Ruscio

Blueberry

Huckleberry was really helpful in training our children to sleep. It has a simple user interface that allows you to record bedtime, naps, and meals. Then calculate your "SweetSpot,quot; to know when your next nap will be or when it will be bedtime. It's generally perfect and has made teasing kids so easy. If you like charts and graphs, it displays a visual history of your sleep patterns so you can see when and how much your children sleep over time.

Ateeb Ahmad

IT infrastructure manager