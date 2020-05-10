Oscar-nominated set decorator ‘Seabiscuit’ was 65 – Up News Info

Leslie A. Pope, a famous set decorator who received an Oscar nomination for the 2003 film Seabiscuit, has died. She was 65 years old.

Pope passed away Wednesday at his home in Venice, according to an obituary in his hometown newspaper, the Bowling Green Daily News. He had been recovering from heart surgery in February.

Pope was born on June 2, 1954 in Bowling Green, Kentucky. He attended Antioch College, where he earned a B.A. in biology. He moved to New York City in 1979 to pursue a career in the film business and moved to Los Angeles in 1997.

According to his IMDb page, his numerous credits include Avengers Endgame (2019); Avengers: Infinity War (2018); Ghostbusters (2016); Captain America: the winter soldier (2014); Django Unleashed (2012); Lions for lambs (2007); Spanglish (2004); Catch Me If You Can (2002) and other films.

He worked on more than 50 projects and won production design awards from the Art Directors Guild for Catch Me If You Can and Avengers Endgame.

Pope was a member of IATSE United Scenic Artists, Locals N.Y. # 829 & # 52, and L.A. # 44 and local NABET # 15.

She is survived by her husband Doug and her brothers Janet and William. A private service for the family has already been carried out.