Oprah Winfrey reveals her dream quarantine partner, and it's not Stedman Graham

Oprah Winfrey chatted with her best friend Gayle King on Instagram Live this week. During their discussion, the media mogul revealed the identity of his quarantined dreammate, and was not his lifelong partner, Stedman Graham.

During their conversation, Winfrey and King discussed how they had been kept busy during the COVID-19 lockdown. When a fan asked King and Winfrey about their dream quarantine partners, the legendary talk show host said without hesitation: Bradley Cooper.

“Bradley and I are good friends and we have very good conversations by text message, good conversations by phone. When we are together we have good conversations, "Winfrey explained.

King said his ideal partner for quarantine would be The Rock, if he wasn't married yet. However, since he is a married man "he is not an initiator," King said. He then landed on singer Maluma as his dream quarantine partner. The CBS morning news anchor recently interviewed Maluma, and she found him "charming, so endearing, so cute."

Winfrey is currently in quarantine with Graham, and when she revealed that she would rather be with Cooper, she said, "Stedman was not disrespected." She also revealed that she has spoken to The hangover stars during the confinement, and he is isolated with his mother and daughter.

When the shutdown began in March, Winfrey posted a video of Graham living at her guesthouse, and she explained that he would be staying there for 14 days because he had recently traveled and had been on multiple flights.

Although he does not have the virus, the couple decided that Stedman should quarantine the guest house separately after several recent flights and some business trips. We are happy that both Lady O and Gentleman Graham are safe, "Winfrey's team said in a statement.

Winfrey told King that she was not taking her health lightly, especially during the pandemic. She has even put her dog Sadie in quarantine for 14 days due to a recent eye infection. King said Winfrey could have gone too far, but Winfrey made it clear that he was taking the virus seriously.

Oprah Winfrey also revealed during the chat that she had canceled all of her planned 2020 events.



