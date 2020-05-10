Olivia Jade Praises Mother Lori Loughlin for Mother's Day Despite College Admission Scandal

On Sunday, beauty vlogger Olivia Jade Giannulli yelled at her mother, Lori Loughlin, for Mother's Day despite the fact that she is currently embroiled in a highly publicized college admission scandal. As most know, it started last year in March.

Page six collected the flashback photos of the 20-year-old in which she and her mother stood side by side. Olivia said she felt "as blessed,quot; to have Lori as her mother.

You can check Olivia's IG post below:

In case you've never heard it, Lori and her 56-year-old husband were accused of bribing a University official with half a million dollars to take their two daughters to the University of Southern California. Followers of the case know that they tried to take them to the prestigious university with the false pretense of recruiting the crew team.

After being charged and involved in a media scandal, Lori and her husband pleaded not guilty and have been fighting the charges ever since. Lori and Mossimo have repeatedly stated that they thought the donations were "legitimate,quot;.

Furthermore, they claim that they were led to believe that nothing they were doing was wrong. Lori and Mossimo are currently awaiting their October trial just after a judge refused to dismiss the charges against them.

On May 8, 2020, it was reported that Lori and Mossimo were unable to get rid of their involvement in the college admission scandal. His legal team claimed that the FBI manipulated evidence to implicate them in the evidence.

Prosecutors appear to hold Mossimo and Lori accountable for what they have allegedly done. Lori and Mossimo were also not the only famous parents involved in the scandal.

Ad

Felicity Huffman recently served her sentence behind bars, although she barely spent time in prison. In fact, Felicity was alone in prison for two weeks. Since then, Felicity Huffman has been out of public view and the media has forgotten about her case.



Post views:

0 0