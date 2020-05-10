Olivia Jade calls Lori Loughlin her best friend on Mother's Day

Just days after a setback in his legal battle over the college admission scandal, Lori Loughlin has received support from his daughter in the form of love and admiration, Olivia Jade.
In a post shared on Instagram with some flashback photos, Jade spoke about her relationship with the former Full house star.
"Happy Mother's Day to all moms," wrote Jade. "Thank God for mine! You are my best friend and you have held my hand every day for 20 years, making it seem like motherhood is an easy job."
"You are unique," he continued. "I love you so much and I can't wait to give you all the love in the world today and forever. Thank you for being you. You are the most special person to me. I am so blessed to be your daughter and so proud to call you Mom. I LOVE YOU,quot;
Further, Bella Giannulli He also shared some kind words about the Fuller House alum.
"The strength mothers have is unmatched, I think they might be the closest thing we have to superheroes," their post began, along with photos of her and Lori. "Happy Mother's Day, Mom, I love you. I am very proud to be your daughter today and every day."
Olivia and Bella's candid post about their mother comes a few weeks after there was a major update on the Lori college admission scandal trial.
According to court documents obtained by E! News, Loughlin's request to drop charges against her in the college admission scandal was rejected on Friday.
And in April, federal prosecutors released photos alleging that images of Loughlin's daughters posing on an indoor rowing machine were used to help gain admission to the University of Southern California.
According to an E! News source, Jade was "extremely embarrassed,quot; when the photos came to light.
The source also said that Jade is forgiving and trying to move on despite the disruption that the scandal has caused her personal life.
Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo GiannulliThey are scheduled to go to trial on October 5, 2020. Both face multiple charges, including conspiracy to commit mail fraud and mail fraud for honest services. They have pleaded not guilty to all charges.
