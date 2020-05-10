Olivia Jade calls Lori Loughlin her best friend on Mother's Day

Just days after a setback in his legal battle over the college admission scandal, Lori Loughlin has received support from his daughter in the form of love and admiration, Olivia Jade.

In a post shared on Instagram with some flashback photos, Jade spoke about her relationship with the former Full house star.

"Happy Mother's Day to all moms," wrote Jade. "Thank God for mine! You are my best friend and you have held my hand every day for 20 years, making it seem like motherhood is an easy job."

"You are unique," he continued. "I love you so much and I can't wait to give you all the love in the world today and forever. Thank you for being you. You are the most special person to me. I am so blessed to be your daughter and so proud to call you Mom. I LOVE YOU,quot;